Snow forces flight cancellations in Chicago
CHICAGO — Snow has forced the cancellation of more than 200 flights at Chicago’s international airports on Halloween.
Chicago’s Department of Aviation reported that Midway cancelled 125 flights Thursday morning. O’Hare cancelled 85 and reported more than 300 delayed flights.
National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Kluber told the Chicago Sun-Times that O’Hare was expected to receive up to 3 inches of snow by Thursday night.
The Chicago Tribune reported that some northern Illinois communities called off trick-or-treating.
Uber sues Chicago suburb of Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. — Uber is suing the Chicago suburb of Skokie, alleging that its new tax on ride-hailing services violates the Illinois constitution.
The lawsuit asks a Cook County judge to block Skokie from collecting the tax, which took effect Wednesday.
The complaint says Skokie began charging ride-share companies 15 cents for every shared trip that begins or ends in the suburb and 35 cents for every solo trip.
Skokie spokeswoman Ann Tennes said the village hasn’t been served with the suit.
Iowa panel aims to boost Census response
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she is appointing a committee to focus on getting as many Iowans as possible to participate in the 2020 Census.
She said the goal of the Iowa Census Complete Count Committee is to increase awareness among Iowans about the importance of responding.
Next year’s census will be the first to allow people to respond online.
Police say Illinois man killed in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Authorities said an Illinois man was targeted and fatally shot at an eastern Iowa store.
The shooting was reported a little before 8 a.m. Wednesday at a Kum & Go in Cedar Rapids. Officers soon found the wounded man, and he was rushed to a hospital. Police said he died at 4:40 a.m. Thursday. He’s been identified as 27-year-old Reginald Ward Jr., who lived in Moline, Ill. Investigators think Ward was specifically targeted. No arrests have been reported.
Police chief charged with sex assault, theft
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Richland Center’s police chief has been charged with sexually assaulting a bartender and stealing her tips.
Chief Lucas Clements faces three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and theft. A criminal complaint said Clements groped the female bartender multiple times at the unnamed bar last June. The bartender told state investigators Clements appeared drunk when he arrived and she served him three drinks before he groped her in the bar area, in an office and a bathroom.
Clements said any contact with the woman was consensual. He’s on paid leave.
Feds: Scam cost investors $550,000
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man has been accused of lying to investors who authorities said lost more than $550,000 as a result.
Federal court records say Lon Friedrichsen is charged with one count of wire fraud. The records say he’s scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Nov. 25 at the U.S. District Court in Sioux City.
Court documents say the Alton resident pretended to be a professional crude oil futures trader from June 2014 through March 2018.
ISU students protest neo-Nazi slogans
AMES, Iowa — Some Iowa State students are pressuring the university administration to take action against people who’ve scrawled anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi slogans on campus.
Dozens of protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon at university President Wendy Wintersteen’s office to push their goal of a zero tolerance university policy toward racism and anti-Semitism.
Protest organizers say “Heil Hitler,” ‘’no trans rights” and anti-Semitic slogans were written in chalk at various places on the Ames campus last week.