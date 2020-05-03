Police investigating after body found in Des Moines River
DES MOINES — Police are investigating after pulling a body from the Des Moines River this weekend.
Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said officers were sent to Prospect Park Saturday afternoon after someone spotted a body in the Des Moines River.
Rescue personnel from the Des Moines Fire Department removed the body from the water with help from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Parizek said an autopsy will be performed to identify the body and determine how the person died.
Teen dies after chokehold during home break-in
URBANA, Ill. — A teenager who was put in a chokehold during a home invasion in Urbana has died, police said Friday.
Davontae Brown, 15, of Champaign, died at a hospital Friday. He lost consciousness at the scene Tuesday night, The News-Gazette reported.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said no charges would be filed against the 25-year-old resident. She said he was acting appropriately in defense of his home.
Police said Brown was one of three teens who forced their way into a home with a gun. The two others were arrested.
Experts wonder how pandemic impacts endangered bird
CHICAGO — Bird experts are curious to see how shutdowns brought on by the pandemic will affect endangered shorebirds, particularly the first pair of plovers to nest successfully in Chicago in decades.
Ornithologists are trying to adjust to a plover summer during the coronavirus outbreak, the Chicago Tribune reported.
“We did so much planning over the winter, discussing how to prepare for this year,” said Carl Giometti, former president of the Chicago Ornithological Society. “We did not take into account that there would be a global pandemic.”
Some plovers have been spotted along the Lake Michigan shoreline, giving fans hope that Monty and Rose will come. Last summer, the couple fledged two chicks at Montrose Beach.
Plovers usually return to places where they’ve successfully nested. But Monty and Rose have yet to appear.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Chicago Park District are among those anticipating the birds’ return.
“I saw my first plover at Waukegan on Sunday, and all of a sudden, it’s just such a happy thing to happen in the midst of all of this,” said Tamima Itani, of the Illinois Ornithological Society. “It’s kind of like, life continues, somehow.”
If Monty and Rose show up and the lakefront is closed, a nesting season without beach goers could lead to fledgling success. If large groups of people are allowed back to the lake after courting begins, the plovers may be in trouble.
Noise pollution also affects nesting, so some areas may be welcoming.
Empty beaches may specifically help the plovers’ survival and reproduction, said Brad Semel, an endangered species recovery specialist with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Birds in busy areas pick up body weight while intruding on walkers and dogs. Fewer disturbances could be an advantage.
But the birds might have benefited from the crowds last year.
“It really is kind of a double-edged sword,” Semel said. “Because in previous years we’ve had almost instantaneous reports of where these plovers are because there are just so many bird watchers.”
Warden, others on leave after escape
MADISON, Wis. — The warden of a maximum- security prison in Portage and her two top aides have been placed on paid leave after two inmates escaped and fled to Illinois.
Columbia Correctional Institution Warden Susan Novak, Deputy Warden Lucas Weber and Security Director Brian Gustke were placed on leave last week while the escape is investigated, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Department of Corrections spokeswoman Anna Neal said lower-ranking employees are also on paid leave during the investigation, but she didn’t say how many.
Inmates Thomas Deering and James Newman escaped the Portage prison April 16. Authorities said they scaled two security fences and used clothing to breach the barbed wire.
They were captured a day later after they visited a homeless shelter in Rockford, Illinois.
Deering was convicted of kidnapping, burglary and three counts of second-degree sexual assault in Milwaukee County in 2001, according to online court records. Newman was convicted in Jackson County in 2016 of kidnapping, escape and theft.