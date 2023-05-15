Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation Friday that enacts a $5 million limit on noneconomic damages a victim can recover in court cases against trucking companies whose employees cause accidents.

The liability limits in Senate File 228 apply to lawsuits against trucking companies whose employee caused injury, death, or other significant damages. Only the noneconomic damages — jury awards to compensate victims for costs such as pain and suffering — are affected by the cap.

