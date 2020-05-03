Police: Man injured after firing at officer
COUNCIL BLUFFS — A man suspected of shooting at a Council Bluffs police officer is hospitalized after being shot by the officer.
The shooting happened about 8 a.m. Saturday outside a gas station, police said. The officer was not hurt.
Police said the man went into the gas station and tried to steal a gas can. An officer had just pulled into the parking lot. The clerk told the officer that the man was stealing the gas can, and the officer told him to return it.
Police said the man grabbed a gun and fired one shot at the officer, who returned fire.
The suspect’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. He is hospitalized.
House fire kills 2 in Washington County
WASHINGTON, Iowa — An investigation is underway in a fire that killed two people at a home in eastern Iowa.
The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the town of Washington in Washington County. Authorities identified the victims as 58-year-old Sherry Lynn Bertsch and 66-year-old Michael Lee Shannan.
No other details about the fire were immediately released.
Man accused of killing Cedar Rapids woman
CEDAR RAPIDS — A man has been arrested in a shooting that killed a pregnant woman and wounded another woman at a Cedar Rapids apartment complex, police said Friday.
Johnnie Osborne IV is jailed without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Asia Taqara Grice, nonconsensual termination of a pregnancy, attempted murder and the willful causation of a serious injury. Court records show that no charges have been filed. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.
Police said officers responded at about 4:40 a.m. Friday to an apartment complex. Police said Grice, who was pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
The preliminary information indicated the shooting was targeted.
Osborne was located later outside of a motel room and taken into custody around 7:20 a.m.
Reward offered for shooting information
MARSHALLTOWN — Police in Marshalltown are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a fatal shooting in March.
Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis, 22, was killed March 25. A second man also was shot but survived.
Police Capt. Christopher Jones called the crime “a senseless act of violence.”
Iowa woman faces accessory charge
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested in Illinois for her alleged role in the October shooting death of a man in Cedar Rapids, police said in a news release.
Kiara Kathy La Shae Morrise, 21, of Cedar Rapids, turned herself in to police in Knox County, Ill., on Friday, the release said. An Iowa warrant charges Morrise with being an accessory to the Oct. 30 shooting death of 27-year-old Reginald Ward Jr.
Morrise is the second woman to face an accessory charge in the case. On April 15, Dawn Louise Benavidez, 47, also was arrested and charged in Ward’s death.
In late March, police arrested and charged Todd Jenkins, 24, with first-degree murder and going armed with intent. Police have said Jenkins drove from Davenport to Cedar Rapids and, outside his former girlfriend’s apartment, confronted Ward before chasing Ward and the woman in their vehicle. Police say he then fatally shot Ward at a convenience store.