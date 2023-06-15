5 teenage students injured when school bus overturns in Chicago
CHICAGO — Five teenage students suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a school bus rolled over in a crash on a Chicago expressway, authorities said.
Three of the students were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center while the other two were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.
Only five students were believed to be on the bus at the time, Merritt said. The bus driver refused treatment. No other injuries were reported.
Illinois State Police said they were called to the crash site on the Dan Ryan Expressway around 2:30 p.m. Only the school bus was involved in the crash, police said.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known. It was raining at the time.
Wisconsin Republicans mum on potential UW budget cuts
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican leaders weren’t saying Wednesday whether they would cut tens of millions of dollars from the University of Wisconsin budget after delaying a vote on the subject, a move that came after the Assembly’s top GOP leader said the plan was to cut funding for diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Tuesday that UW’s budget would be cut by $32 million, the amount he said was to be spent on diversity initiatives. But after nearly seven hours of closed-door discussions, Republicans who control the Legislature’s budget committee could not come to an agreement late Tuesday night and postponed consideration of UW’s budget.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu declined to comment when asked about the status of UW’s budget Wednesday.
“I’m not going to negotiate the budget through the press,” he told reporters. He walked away without comment when asked if he thought that’s what Vos had been doing.
Sen. Howard Marklein, the Republican co-chair of the committee, did not comment when asked about UW’s budget Wednesday morning. Rep. Mark Born, the other co-chair, declined to take questions at Tuesday’s meeting.
Vos’ comments on Tuesday generated a wave of angry reactions from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats. If Republicans pass the budget cuts Vos proposed, the UW System could come up nearly half a billion dollars short of what school officials say they need over the next two years.
Davenport hires outside firms to investigate building collapse
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two firms have been tasked with investigating the partial collapse of a six-story apartment building in Davenport that left three dead, many injured and dozens displaced, the city announced Wednesday.
The city hired White Birch Group, LLC, and SOCOTEC Engineering to complete a cause and origin report that will be shared with the public “when deemed appropriate,” city officials said in a statement.
A report could start to answer questions about the May 28 partial collapse, including why residents remained in the 116-year-old brick, steel and concrete building despite the many warnings over many months about its integrity.
Also Monday, crews started to dismantle the remaining structure, prompting residents to seek to halt the demolition to preserve evidence for lawsuits.
By Wednesday, much of the building was dismantled. But completely clearing the site could take several weeks because of the risk to nearby buildings from hazardous materials like asbestos. At least one nearby building was completely vacated because of those risks.