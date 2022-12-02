As Iowa finalizes its 2022 election results, data shows that fewer ballots were rejected for late arrival in this year’s election than in the last midterm election.

The Iowa State Board of Canvassers certified the results from the Nov. 8 election Thursday, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, although a special canvass will take place in three House districts following recounts there. The data published from this year’s election shows that voter participation overall was down by about 100,000 from 2018, but still was the state’s second-highest turnout in a midterm election.

