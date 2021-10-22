About 440 Advocate Aurora Health workers leave over mandate
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — About 440 employees at Advocate Aurora Health have either left the health care company or have been fired for not complying with a vaccine mandate, the hospital group said Thursday.
The affected workers who represent 0.6% of Advocate Aurora’s workforce, “were not in compliance and have parted ways with the organization,” the group said in a statement.
“With about 99% of our team members compliant or in the process of becoming compliant with our vaccine policy, we are protecting the health and safety of our patients, communities and each other,” the statement read.
About half of the 440 employees were not full-time employees and were scheduled on an “as-needed basis,” the group said.
Advocate Aurora Health represents 26 hospitals and 500 care sites in Illinois and Wisconsin.
The deadline to comply with the mandate was Oct. 15 and workers initially were given a three-day suspension to have one last chance to comply, the company said.
The company announced in August that it would require employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, with limited exceptions for specific religious or medical reasons. The requirement applied to the company’s 75,000 team members across Illinois and Wisconsin, including remote workers and those who don’t directly work with patients.
Missing 3-year-old boy, subject of many searches, found deadMILWAUKEE — The body of a 3-year-old boy who went missing about the same time as his mother was discovered Thursday inside a Milwaukee dumpster, one week after his mother was found shot to death.
The youth, Major P. Harris, and his mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, had been missing since Oct. 9. Muenzenberger’s body was found in the backyard of a Milwaukee home on Oct. 14. The man suspected in her slaying, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, killed himself last Sunday as police arrived at his residence.
Police and dozens of volunteers had searched parks, neighborhoods, fields and even rural areas in Dodge and Washington counties for Major. Authorities confirmed Wednesday they had taken people into custody who may have knowledge of what happened and narrowed down the search for Thursday, the Journal Sentinel reported.
“This is an ongoing investigation, this is something that is very fluid at this time,” Acting Chief Jeffrey Norman said. “My heart and my condolences go out to the family.”
Police said the discovery Monday of a vehicle described as one Clark might be driving did give investigators a few new leads. Investigators found blood in the SUV, which they sent to the state Crime Lab.
Trooper dies of injuries sustained in crashDES MOINES — An Iowa State Patrol trooper died Wednesday, nearly a week after he was injured in a car crash in northeast Iowa that happened while he was rushing to assist another agency.
Trooper Ted Benda, 37, was hurt Oct. 14 in a single-vehicle crash while en route to help the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted suspect, according to the Department of Public Safety. He died of those injuries Wednesday.
In a release announcing his death, the state patrol and Department of Public Safety described officers and staff as being “heartbroken.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement expressing her sadness at Benda’s death.
“Tragic events like this are a somber reminder of how precious life is and of the unwavering, selfless sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day,” Reynolds said.
Benda joined the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in 2005 and transferred to the state patrol in 2016. He most recently worked out of the office in Oelwein.
He is survived by his wife, Holly, and their four children.