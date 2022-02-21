Illinois corn growers to vote on increasing checkoff next month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois corn producers will have a vote on whether to contribute more toward promoting their product.
The Illinois Corn Marketing Board has scheduled a referendum on increasing the corn checkoff one-quarter, from 5/8 of a cent to 7/8 of a cent per bushel.
The vote will be March 29 with polling at local extension offices. However, extension offices in Brown, Pike, Bond, Henderson and Menard counties will be closed and Grundy County’s will have reduced hours from 12 to 4 p.m.
Growers who sell a bushel of corn in Illinois pay the checkoff to the marketing board to promote the industry. The money is used for research, marketing and education.
The referendum follows a public meeting conducted earlier this month by the Illinois Department of Agriculture seeking input on the checkoff. Public comments convinced the marketing board to schedule the vote.
The matter will be approved if a majority of those casting a ballot the referendum vote in favor of increasing the checkoff.
Eligible voters who live outside Illinois or can’t vote in person may request an absentee ballot. The request must be made in writing to the Agriculture Department.
Chicago council to consider gang asset seizure proposal
CHICAGO — Chicago authorities could seize street gang members’ property under a proposed ordinance headed for a vote in the full City Council.
The council’s Public Safety Committee approved Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan, 10-4, on Thursday, though several alderman expressed doubt it would actually lower crime as police and city officials claim.
Opposing aldermen on the panel also worried that the ordinance is too vague, though Lightfoot altered the original proposal aiming to more specifically target “adult gang leaders” rather than young members.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the proposal could allow judges or court officers to seize “any property that is directly or indirectly used or intended for use in any manner to facilitate street gang-related activity.”
The full council is expected to consider the proposal this week.
Illinois lawmaker sues over Capitol mask rule
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Republican state lawmaker has filed a lawsuit against the Illinois house speaker over face mask requirements at the state Capitol.
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, of Beecher City, sued in Bond County after he and eight other Republican legislators were recently barred from the House floor for refusing to wear masks in violation of House rules, according to The (Springfield) State Journal-Register. Most later participated remotely.
After being removed from the House floor last Thursday, Wilhour called it a “total lack of common sense.”
Jaclyn Driscoll, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, accused Republicans of using the House chamber as a “stage for political theater on the taxpayer’s dime.”
Driscoll declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Illinois has been under an indoor mask mandate, which will be lifted later this month except for in schools as COVID-19 cases drop. Last week, a 4th District Appellate Court invalidated Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s orders for masks in schools and other COVID-19 protections. Pritzker, a Democrat, plans to ask the state Supreme Court to review the ruling.