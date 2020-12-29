Board to consider statue of Black Wisconsin lawmaker
MADISON, Wis. — The board in charge of decorations at the state Capitol in Madison is set to consider approving a statue of Wisconsin’s first Black secretary of state next month.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board is expected to consider a formal proposal to erect a statue of Vel Phillips on the Capitol grounds at a meeting expected to take place some time in January.
Gov. Tony Evers created an advisory committee earlier this month to work on the statue proposal. Board approval would allow that committee to move forward with picking a sculptor and fundraising. The statue is expected to cost about $250,000.
The sculpture would be the first at the Capitol to honor a person of color.
Michael Johnson, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, started pushing for the statue this past summer in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests over police brutality. Johnson, who serves on the advisory committee, told the Journal Sentinel that the panel has seen renderings of the statue. He said the sculpture would be placed on the Capitol’s south side, facing the Dane County courthouse, and could be in place as early as next summer.
Woman in botched Chicago police raid to meet with mayor
CHICAGO — A Black woman who wasn’t allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed during a mistaken 2019 police raid on her home has agreed to meet with Chicago’s mayor, her attorney said.
The woman, Anjanette Young, will meet with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday at Progressive Baptist Church where she is a member, attorney Keenan J. Saulter said in a letter sent Saturday to Lightfoot and several Chicago aldermen, WBBM-TV reported.
Young, a social worker, will meet with Lightfoot at 11:30 a.m. and at noon have a larger meeting with the aldermen and Police Superintendent David Brown, Saulter said.
The February 2019 wrongful raid on Young’s home has drawn wide criticism because police officers didn’t allow her to dress before handcuffing her. In police video footage, she repeatedly tells officers executing a search warrant that they have the wrong home. Lawmakers and civil rights activists have decried the incident, first aired by the local TV station WBBM, as racist and an affront to a Black woman’s dignity.
In the fallout, Chicago’s top attorney resigned, Lightfoot announced an independent investigation and 12 officers were placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. Lightfoot has publicly apologized for what happened to Young during the raid that occurred before her election in spring 2019.
2 dead after crash near Walcott
WALCOTT, Iowa — Two people are dead and another person is injured after a wrong-way, head-on crash on an eastern Iowa interstate highway.
The accident happened late Saturday on Interstate 80 near Walcott. The Iowa State Patrol said a 1999 Chrysler Concorde was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck an Infiniti QX60.
The driver of the Concorde, 30-year-old Amanda Lin Countryman, of Compton, Ill., was killed, along with 28-year-old Connor Reisenbigler, of New York City.
The driver of the Infiniti, 27-year-old John Martin Keane of the Bronx, N.Y., was hospitalized but his condition was not released.
The patrol said the accident remains under investigation.