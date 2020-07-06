13 ‘Bomb Squad’ gang members sentenced to prison
PEORIA, Ill. — Thirteen members of a Peoria street gang known as the “Bomb Squad” have been sentenced to prison terms for a racketeering conspiracy that included murder, attempted murder, arson and drug trafficking.
Federal prosecutors said one defendant was sentenced to life in prison, plus 10 years. Judge James Shadid sentenced the other defendants to prison terms ranging from 12 to 40 years over two weeks last month.
A jury convicted the defendants in December after a seven-week trial and three days of deliberations. Prosecutors said gang members had standing orders to shoot rivals on sight, and they would later boast about their actions on social media. They said the group committed four murders, over 20 shootings and two residential arsons.
Two innocent bystanders were shot in the crossfire, including an 11-year-old girl hit by a bullet that passed through a home where she slept, and a Bradley University student who was killed when a bullet passed through a gang member’s head and killed her.
“These sentences are appropriate and should send a message to others that violent, lawless behavior will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney John Milhiser.
All 13 defendants have been in federal custody since they were indicted by a grand jury in June 2018.
Vandals damage dozens of gravestones at Waterloo cemeteryWATERLOO, Iowa — Police in Waterloo are investigating after dozens of gravestones were damaged in a late-night vandalism spree.
Up to 50 gravestones were toppled or moved at Elmwood Cemetery sometime between last Monday night and Tuesday morning, cemetery manager Joe Fox told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.
“They toppled some huge markers. It would take two or three adults to cause some of this. To do that many, and that many large ones, they had to of really intentionally wanted to come out and do some damage,” Fox said.
Among the headstones damaged was one for a 2-month-old baby named Allen who died in the 1800s. It appeared to be thrown about 5 feet from the burial spot.
Although that marker was intact, others were shattered.
“Some of these old ones that are in pieces. Sometimes we can’t get those fixed,” Fox said.
Waterloo police photographed the damage and collected evidence but had made no arrests as of Tuesday night.
4 men die, 1 woman injured in fiery Des Moines crashDES MOINES — Four men died and a woman was injured in a fiery single- vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines early Sunday.
Des Moines Police said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on George Flagg Parkway near Water Works Park. The 2013 Volkswagen Golf caught fire after crashing into a tree with five people inside.
An officer responding to the crash was able to pull a 22-year-old woman from the wreck. Police said she was in serious condition at a hospital.
The vehicle’s 22-year-old driver and three passengers, ages 22, 23 and 24, died in the crash. Their names weren’t immediately released.
Police said excessive speed was a factor in the crash.
UW-Milwaukee lecturer under fire for Guillen remarksMILWAUKEE — A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under fire for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, posted comments on Facebook about Guillen’s death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military and “if you’re gonna cry like a snowflake about it, you’re gonna pay the price.”
Guillen, 20, disappeared at Fort Hood in April. Remains of what’s believed to be Guillen’s body were discovered Tuesday in Central Texas. Federal and military investigators say fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson killed and dismembered her. Robinson killed himself Wednesday as police were trying to contact him.
Guillen’s family has said they believe Robinson was sexually harassing Guillen. Army investigators have said there’s no credible information proving those allegations.
UW-Milwaukee student Emily Cruz started a petition on Friday demanding UW-Milwaukee fire Schoeller. The petition has nearly 15,000 signatures.“As a woman, and a student at UWM I feel unsafe knowing that we have professors who think the sexual assault of women serving in the military is justified,” Cruz wrote.
University officials tweeted that Guillen’s death is horrifying but they can’t regulate its employees’ private speech.