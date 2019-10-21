Guthrie County deputies released from hospital
STUART, Iowa — The two sheriff’s deputies who were injured during a shooting confrontation in central Iowa last week have been released from the hospital in good condition.
Guthrie County deputies Steven Henry and Jim Mink were both released from the hospital Saturday morning. They were wounded Thursday while serving an arrest warrant in Stuart, Iowa, when a man fired at them.
The man who fired at the deputies, 52-year-old Randall Lee Comly, also was wounded in the confrontation. Police said he was in stable condition Friday.
Highway shooting remains a mystery
WATERLOO, Iowa — Iowa investigators are working to determine who fatally shot a woman while she was driving in April.
No arrests have been made in the April 28 death of Micalla Rettinger. She was a former softball player at the University of Northern Iowa who was driving home from work at a bar with two passengers when the shooting happened.
Rettinger died and one passenger was hurt in the shooting that happened in a remote area between Waterloo and Cedar Falls on Highway 218.
Police Maj. Joe Leibold said the bullet and other evidence was recently sent to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms lab for additional testing.
Base jumper faces felony charge after leap
MENOMONIE, Wis. — A 20-year-old base jumper from western Wisconsin who got caught in cable wires after leaping off a 300-foot high tower is facing a felony charge.
Mason Barth, of Neillsville, was charged Friday in Dunn County District Court with criminal trespass of a transmission company after jumping from the Charter Communications tower in Menomonie on Thursday.
BASE is an acronym for building, antenna, span and earth.
Menomonie police said Barth called 911 after his parachute became entangled in the guy wire of the tower about 50 feet from the ground. He was treated for injuries at a local hospital and released.
Man dies at Starved Rock State Park
OGLESBY, Ill. — Authorities say a man has died after falling almost 50 feet from an overhang at Starved Rock State Park.
Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said the 30-year-old was working with a film crew near Council Overhang when he went off trail and fell around 10 a.m. Saturday.
Wire said the film crew had a permit to operate at Starved Rock, a popular park about 100 miles southwest of Chicago. The crew included six others and the man who died.
Man pleads guilty in 1983 death
DIXON, Ill. — One of two brothers charged in the 1983 death of a man whose body was found in a rural Illinois hog pen has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
Gordon “Kent” Bobell, 69, of Chillicothe pleaded guilty Friday in Lee County.
Bobell and his brother, 72-year-old Terry Bobell, of Chillicothe, were charged in 2015 for the 1983 death of 30-year-old Gary Dawson in Peoria. A third man, 61-year-old Steven Watts, of Berryville, Ark., also was charged with first-degree murder.
Prosecutors said that Watts hired the Bobells to deal with Dawson because Watts’ brother owed Dawson $90,000 for drugs and thought Watts should pay it.
Dawson was bound with duct tape, stabbed and beaten to death. His naked body was dumped in a Franklin Grove hog pen.