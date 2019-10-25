Ernst laughs at Trump refinery quips, says she’ll watch EPA
DES MOINES — Sen. Joni Ernst says she’s pushing EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to fulfill the promises the president has made to blend a mandated 15 billion gallons of ethanol into the nation’s fuel supply.
Ernst says she’ll call for President Donald Trump to fire Wheeler if the EPA doesn’t meet those blending promises.
Like other Iowa Republicans, Ernst has criticized the EPA but rarely Trump when questioned about the administration’s granting of oil refinery exemptions from blending ethanol into gasoline. That has removed 4 billion gallons of corn-based ethanol from the market, angering farmers.
Speaking to Iowa reporters Thursday, Ernst laughed when told Trump on Wednesday told the natural gas industry in Pittsburgh that Wheeler was working with small refineries to “give them everything they need” to stay in business. Trump applauded Wheeler as doing a “fantastic” job.
When asked if she would hold Trump responsible if the administration doesn’t meet his promises, Ernst said she’d watch the EPA and seek Wheeler’s firing if less ethanol is blended.
U of I to cut 4 jobs due to changes to outreach programs
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa is cutting four staff positions as part of a restructuring of an office that serves communities across the state.
The university announced Thursday that its six-year-old Office of Outreach and Engagement would be closed next fall, and its services and mission will be transferred to colleges throughout the university.
U of I spokeswoman Jeneane Beck said the move has “eliminated the need for four staff positions” and their employment will be ended when their contacts expire.
Among other programs, the office has housed the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities, in which students and faculty members partner with cities and towns to complete economic development, planning and other projects.
Beck said that program will be transferred to the Graduate College next fall. She says the move should not affect ongoing projects in Keokuk, which is the program’s main partner this school year.
Official: Marshalltown moving ahead with airport project
MARSHALLTOWN — A city official says Marshalltown is moving ahead with plans to build a replacement hangar and terminal at the city airport.
Public works director Justin Nickel told the Times-Republican that the Marshalltown Municipal Airport project is expected to cost $2.6 million and be finished by next summer.
He said the Federal Aviation Administration will provide $600,000 for the hangar and the Iowa Transportation Department will hand over $470,000 for the terminal and site preparation. The city will pay for the remainder.
Nickel said construction of the replacement terminal is less certain but also says he’d “bet that both are happening.”
The larger hangar will help the airport house corporate jets from businesses such as JBS, Lennox and Emerson Process Management. Nickel said the current hangar’s door isn’t tall enough so jets can be parked inside overnight.