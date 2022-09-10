CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A beehive is a tightly run system managed almost entirely by female worker bees. While the main purpose of the male bees, or drones, is to mate with the queen to fertilize eggs, the worker bees take care of those eggs and larvae, collect pollen, make honey, and do all the other work required to maintain the hive.

Four of these female-led beehives can be found just behind the Anchor Center for Women in Cedar Rapids, where the bees are raised and cared for by another group of hardworking women.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.