Former Eldgridge policeman arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A former eastern Iowa police officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while he was on duty.
Andrew P. Denoyer, 24, was arrested Tuesday night by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. His arrest came a day after he resigned from his job as an Eldridge police officer in the wake of the investigation that began last week.
Authorities say the assault happened May 1 while Denoyer was on duty. Police have charged him with third-degree sexual abuse.
He was booked Tuesday night into the Scott County Jail to be held in lieu of a $10,000 cash-only bond. Denoyer’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14 in Scott County court.
15-year-old boy arrested in fatal shooting of 11-year-old girl
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Police in a Madison suburb have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl.
Fitchburg Police Lt. Edward Hartwick said the girl was shot in a residential neighborhood about 9:30 p.m. and died at a local hospital.
Hartwick says the 15-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide. He was booked into the Dane County Jail.
Police say no other suspects are being sought.
3 people die in plane crash in Wisconsin
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — Three people have died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin, federal aviation officials said Wednesday.
National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway said the information about the three fatalities comes from local law enforcement officials, who have not commented publicly on the deaths following Tuesday morning’s crash.
The twin-engine Rockwell International 690B went down in a swamp about 12 miles east of Eagle River, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
According to flight-tracking company FlightAware, the plane is registered to Chesterfield, Missouri-based Surdex Corp., a mapping and data services provider. The company did not immediately return a call seeking information.
Rhinelander/Oneida County Airport Director Matthew Leitner said Wednesday the plane departed about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Leitner said he received a communication from air traffic control in Minneapolis, which oversees airplane traffic in northern Wisconsin, about 9:30 a.m. that a plane was missing.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
UW-Madison sets freshman enrollment record
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison’s record freshman enrollment this fall is due in part to pent-up demand among high school graduates who spent much of last year taking classes online, a school official said Tuesday.
Nearly 8,500 new freshman enrolled at the state’s largest public university earlier this month. That’s up 12% and nearly 1,000 freshmen from the previous record set in fall 2019.
UW-Madison Provost Karl Scholz said in addition to the interest from students who last year navigated through COVID-19 protocols, the university’s reputation and standing was a factor in the record numbers, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
The school said in a release that nearly 3,900 students, or about 46% of the freshman class, are Wisconsin residents. That’s the most in 20 years, Scholz said.
The release said this year’s freshman class “is the most racially and ethnically diverse in the university’s history” with 1,251 underrepresented students of color and 2,133 students in “the broader category of all students of color.”
Judge suppresses statements in stabbing trial
OSHKOSH, Wis. — A Winnebago County judge has agreed to suppress statements a high school student made to police from a hospital bed hours after he was accused of stabbing a school resource officer.
Grant Fuhrman, 18, is facing an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge in connection with the incident at Oshkosh West High School in December 2019.
Fuhrman is accused of stabbing Michael Wissink with a barbecue fork after which the officer shot Fuhrman in the chest.
Judge Daniel Bissett agreed Tuesday to suppress Fuhrman’s statements to investigators after considering a variety of factors, including Fuhrman’s age, level of education, physical condition and ability, or lack thereof, to have a parent present, Oshkosh Northwestern Media reported. Fuhrman was 16 at the time.