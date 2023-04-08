Man pleads guilty to charge in Illinois mosque attack plot
A 19-year-old accused of making homemade explosives and plotting to attack a mosque in the Chicago area pleaded guilty Friday to providing material support to terrorists.
Xavier Pelkey appeared in federal court to enter the plea under an agreement in which prosecutors dropped a second charge. He faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.
Recommended for you
Pelkey, of Waterville, Maine, was 18 when he was arrested last year by FBI agents who found three homemade explosives in his residence, along with a handwritten document that appeared to be a draft statement about the planned mosque attack. In the statement, Pelkey claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group and an IS flag was painted on his bedroom wall, investigators said.
He had been communicating with two juveniles in Canada and in Illinois about conducting a mass shooting at a Shiite mosque in the Chicago area, law enforcement officials said.
All three believed in a radical form of Sunni Islam that views the Shiite branch of Islam as nonbelievers, officials said. Pelkey planned to contribute firearms, ammunition and explosives to be used in the attack, officials said.
Gov. Evers pardons nearly 160 people, extending state record
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers pardoned nearly 160 more people on Friday, most of them for relatively low-level offenses ranging from drug dealing and possession to theft.
That extends his record number of pardons to 933 during four years in office, easily the most of any Wisconsin governor. His predecessor, Republican Scott Walker, didn’t issue a single pardon during his two terms.
“Each pardon recipient’s journey is unique, and each deserves the opportunity for a new start,” Evers said in a statement announcing the 159 new pardons.
Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle granted almost 300 pardons during his two terms. Republican Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott McCallum issued 262 pardons before Doyle took office.
Farmers fined for fertilizer creek contamination and fish kill
Contaminated water from a fertilizer containment area at an eastern Iowa farm was routinely pumped into a tile drain, which poisoned a pond, creek and more than 50,000 small fish, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Patrick and Tracy Hammes LLC was recently fined $10,000 and ordered to pay an additional $11,339.89 for the fish kill and investigation last year.
The company owns a farm northwest of Coggon that was found to be the source of a fish kill in nearby Dry Creek that was reported in September 2022, a DNR administrative order said.
Water from the farm — which has storage facilities for grain and liquid ammonia fertilizer — can wash into drains that link into underground tiling from the surrounding fields. That tiling empties into a small waterway that flows to a pond and then to the creek.
The contamination was discovered when someone who rents farmland near the pond paid someone to reconstruct its dam. The farmer wanted to be able to drive his farm equipment on the dam, as a link between the fields.
A test of the pond water showed ammonia nitrogen concentrations of 490 parts per million, whereas 3 parts per million is typically considered safe for aquatic life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.