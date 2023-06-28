While holding that Gov. Kim Reynolds can’t be sued for the firing of a state agency’s spokesperson, the Iowa Supreme Court is allowing such a lawsuit to proceed against the state itself.
Former Iowa Department of Public Health spokesperson Polly Carver-Kimm sued Reynolds and others in 2020, alleging the governor and her spokesman, Pat Garrett, forced her out because she was being too responsive to the media in fulfilling their requests for public records.
On a 4-3 vote, the Iowa Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Reynolds and Garrett from the case, finding they lacked the authority to have Carver-Kimm fired. At the same time, however, the justices allowed Carver-Kimm’s wrongful termination lawsuit to proceed against the state.
“As a matter of law, the governor and Garrett lacked the power to discharge Carver-Kimm from her job within the Iowa Department of Public Health,” Justice Matthew McDermott wrote for the majority. “The power to appoint or remove Carver-Kimm resided with the (department) director.”
Recommended for you
The department’s director is appointed by the governor.
In her lawsuit, Carver-Kimm alleges she was stripped of her responsibilities, which included fielding public-records requests, and given the option of resigning or being fired.
She sued, alleging her termination violated Iowa’s whistleblower law and was contrary to public policy given her statutory obligation to fulfill requests for public records.
Those two elements of her lawsuit can proceed with the Iowa Supreme Court having remanded the case back to district court minus the claims against Reynolds and Garrett.