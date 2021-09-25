Iowa man sentenced in beating death of maintenance man
WATERLOO, Iowa — A judge sentenced a Waterloo man on Friday to up to 60 years in prison for the beating death of a 72-year-old maintenance man.
Judge Brad Harris sentenced Martavis Tayshon Wise, 30, after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter with a dangerous weapon and other charges in the death of Johannes Rodenburgh, of Waterloo. He had initially been charged with second-degree murder.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Wise must serve at least 14 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
Rodenburgh worked as a maintenance man at a Waterloo apartment complex, and in June 2018 he stopped by a unit to check a damaged door and talk with a tenant. Wise, who prosecutors said had kicked in the door, returned to the apartment and attacked Rodenburgh, beating and kicking him before slamming a child’s bike down on top of him.
Rodenburgh was severely injured and died nearly a week later at a hospital.
SW Illinois parents sue over mask mandate
TROY, Ill. — A group of parents is suing a southwest Illinois school district over its mask mandate, asking a judge to allow their children to attend school without masks.
An attorney filed the suit on behalf of three parents who have nine children enrolled in Triad Community Unit School District 2, which imposed a mask mandate after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a coronavirus executive order over the summer requiring universal masking in Illinois schools.
The parents’ lawsuit asks a Madison County judge to approve temporary restraining orders that would allow their children to attend school without masks, at least in the short term.
Their attorney, Tom DeVore, argues in the complaint that Illinois county health departments have the right to issue quarantine orders, but school districts do not. He also argues there is no health regulation to require asymptomatic students to wear masks, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people infected with the COVID-19 virus may be asymptomatic but still able to spread the virus to others.
Stephanie Jones, an attorney for district Superintendent Leigh Lewis, said in a statement that the district plans to fight the lawsuit. She said such suits “only serve to punish school districts for following the state’s health and safety guidance.”
“The lawsuits cost taxpayer dollars that districts could be spending on providing a safe and healthy environment for students to learn,” Jones added.
Tight supply of homes could hold back record sales
MADISON, Wis. — Sales of existing homes in Wisconsin are outpacing last year’s record purchases, but experts say the lack of inventory has tapped down the hot market.
The latest report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association shows 56,503 homes were sold between January and August. That’s an increase of 2.7% from the same period in 2020.
Marquette University economist David Clark releases the monthly home sales reports in conjunction with the association. Clark says the supply of homes, which has been declining for years, has constrained sales, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
It also pushed home prices up 6.4% in August.
The economy overall remains in good shape for the housing sector, according to Clark.
“Mortgage rates are under 3 percent; that’s the fourth month of that being the case,” he said. “The state economy still has a pretty low unemployment rate, 3.9 percent. We also have a pretty high labor force participation rate.”
With the number of homes still declining, Clark said sellers are finding buyers very quickly.
“Average days on the market is 65 days,” he said. “That’s down from 88 in August of 2020, so realtors are moving homes at a relatively brisk pace.”
But can the market keep up that brisk pace for the rest of the year?
According to Clark, last year’s record might prove hard to break.
“The inventory problems are keeping us from selling more than we otherwise would,” he said.
Man dies in house fire in eastern Iowa
BUFFALO, Iowa — One man died Friday in a house fire in the eastern Iowa city of Buffalo.
The man died in the fire that was reported about 2 p.m., Buffalo police sergeant Josh Bujalski told the Quad-City Times. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.
Bujalski said crews worked for more than two hours to extinguish the fire.