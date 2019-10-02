News in your town

Wisconsin storms produce possible tornadoes, flood roads and streets

New trial requested in death of ex-Chicago Bear's girlfriend, a Potosi native

Iowa news in brief

Smollett case special prosecutor donated to Foxx's campaign

Illinois news in brief

Ag secretary: No guarantee small dairy farms will survive

Wisconsin news in brief

Former Wisconsin nurse pleads guilty to injuring babies

Wisconsin court: Driving drunk on riding mower same as a vehicle

Trump ag secretary: No guarantee small dairy farms will survive

Iowa college cancels remainder of football season after losing 11 players to injuries

Evers to move date of Wisconsin's special congressional vote

Evers to move date of Wisconsin's special congressional vote

Second man dies from Wisconsin home explosion

CPR from journalist saves man in Cubs' dugout

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Iowa to pay nearly $500,000 more in Branstad case fees

Judge strikes down much of 2017 Iowa voting reform law

Police ID man struck while sitting in Des Moines street

Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin news in brief

Terrorism charge against SUV driver in suburban Chicago mall

Billions at stake as Wisconsin discusses legalizing marijuana

Iowa, Illinois news in brief

State's only CWD detection lab ramps up as deer season looms

Police: Man in Des Moines street fatally hit by vehicle

Unique black license plates popular with Iowa drivers

Health officials: Vaping-related illnesses rise in Iowa

Oskaloosa mother pleads guilty in toddler daughter's death

Wisconsin lawmaker calls on governor to move congressional special election

Man's loyalty to dog defies rare illness

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Investigations touch Illinois powerbroker's confidants

Iowa county's HR consultant arrested by deputy after meeting

Standing by Ellie: Wisconsin man's loyalty to dog defies rare illness

Wisconsin's only CWD detection lab ramps up as deer season looms

Man suspected in Iowa fatal hit-and-run arrested in Chicago

Man accidentally shot another while watching Packers

Chicago teachers authorize their leaders to call a strike

Iowa News in Brief

Northern Iowa family creates butterfly habitat

Illinois news in brief

Wisconsin weighs felony for actions against pipelines

Wisconsin news in brief

Iowa to re-examine band member claims of abuse by rival fans

Wisconsin weighs felony for actions against pipelines

Des Moines to pay $90,000 to settle lawsuit over death of man hit by fleeing driver