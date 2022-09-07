Wisconsin manufacturer Herbert Kohler dies at 83
KOHLER, Wis. — Herbert Kohler Jr., who led the plumbing fixture manufacturer his grandfather founded for more than four decades and who turned the tiny Wisconsin village that bears his name into a hospitality destination, is being remembered as a businessman whose impact stretched far beyond his home state.
Kohler died Saturday at age 83.
During his time as CEO, Kohler grew the company from a $133 million operation in 1972 to one that approached $6 billion in annual revenue in 2015 when he turned over the top job to his son, David Kohler.
Kohler transformed The American Club, built in 1918 for immigrant workers at Kohler, into a five-star, five-diamond resort and built the championship golf courses, Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits.
In 2019, when Whistling Straits was chosen to be the site of the Ryder Cup, Kohler said it was a “once in a lifetime” event for the state and estimated an economic impact of $135 million.
The Ryder Cup was delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in 2021 it welcomed golf fans from around the world.
Kohler was 26 when he began working for the family company after graduating in 1965. He became chairman in 1972.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey, on Tuesday promised to restore the death penalty and repeal a wide-ranging criminal justice overhaul that will eliminate cash bail, following a Labor Day weekend that left 11 dead in Chicago.
The state senator from Xenia met privately in Springfield with county sheriffs from around Illinois and emerged with criticism for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the so-called SAFE-T Act approved last year, which starting next year will end bail for many nonviolent crimes that had been dubbed a “penalty on poverty” by critics. He said he would restore capital punishment, abolished in 2011, for people who murder police officers.
The Democratic governor, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx “are the Three Musketeers of crime, chaos and tragedy in the city of Chicago,” Bailey said.
“People are afraid. They’re concerned. They’re worried,” Bailey said. “My message would be hold your elected officials accountable. ... The people I’m talking to are fed up and they’re ... going to rise up and make their voices known.”
Police probe infant’s head-trauma death
MONEE, Ill. — Police are investigating the death of an infant who succumbed to head trauma after his parents stopped at a suburban Chicago truck stop.
The 2-month-old boy’s parents told officers that their son stopped breathing on Aug. 31 as they were sleeping in a semitrailer at the Petro Truck Stop in south suburban Monee.
The child, Sevyn Simmons, died Sept. 2 at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago. An autopsy found that the child died of head trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide.
CHICAGO — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help migrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state’s political battle over the policies of President Joe Biden’s administration.
A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after the arrival of the first busload of about 75.
The city of Chicago set up a website for members of the public who want to volunteer to help the migrants or donate to the cause.
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — Residents of a Chicago-area apartment complex were back home Tuesday after an ammonia leak forced them to evacuate, authorities said.
The 40-unit complex in Glendale Heights was evacuated for about three hours Monday night following the ammonia leak at a nearby manufacturing plant, the Arlington Heights Daily Herald reported. Authorities were notified just after 9 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters traced the leak to an outdoor ammonia tank at a powdered metal manufacturing plant about 250 feet upwind from the business. The plant was unoccupied at the time of the leak.
