Illinois awards 1st licenses to sell recreational pot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois has awarded its first licenses to businesses that will be allowed to sell recreational marijuana when it becomes legal in the state next year.
Regulators announced Thursday the five medical marijuana dispensaries where residents will be able to buy small amounts of the drug starting Jan. 1.
Three locations are in Chicago’s suburbs: 3C Compassionate Care Centers in Joliet and Naperville and The Clinic Mundelein. The others are in central and southern Illinois: The Clinic Effingham and Saveo Health and Wellness in Canton.
The new law will allow Illinois residents to have up to 30 grams (1.05 ounces) of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams (0.17 ounces) of cannabis concentrate.
The state is expected to award dozens more licenses in the coming weeks.
Woman dies after being hit by train
CHICAGO — A 35-year-old woman has died in Chicago after she fell on train tracks and was struck by a train.
Chicago Police said the woman was just south of downtown before 6 a.m. Friday when she apparently suffered a medical emergency and fell from the platform onto the Red Line tracks.
Police said the woman might have been electrocuted by the third rail. The woman whose name hasn’t been released was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two Chicago Transit Authority workers were taken to a hospital after apparently suffering panic attacks.
In recent weeks, more than a half dozen people have been killed by trains in and around Chicago. One was a woman who was struck by a Red Line train after going on the tracks to retrieve a cell phone.
Homeless camp grows in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The growing number of people living in tents in a homeless encampment under an overpass in downtown Milwaukee has local officials concerned.
Advocates for the homeless said there are about 50 to 60 people living in the camp under Interstate 794 which has been growing since April.
Milwaukee County Housing Division outreach services manager Eric Collins-Dyke said the goal is to get everyone off the street before the cold weather arrives.
Collins-Dyke said in the past few weeks the county has been able to move 15 people into permanent housing. He said the camp continues to grow despite the best efforts of outreach workers trying to move people into housing.
Body discovered in storage facility
ONALASKA, Wis. — Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a storage facility in Onalaska.
The body of a 60-year-old man was discovered Thursday afternoon in a unit at Edwards Mini Storage.
Police Chief Charles Ashbeck said the death is suspicious because of the location of the body. The identity of the man was not released.
Illinois suspends road work for holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois officials are suspending road work at dozens of sites around the state to ease traffic congestion for the Labor Day holiday.
The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that work at approximately 125 sites would be suspended until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
The list also includes sites where roadways remain closed or lane reductions will continue to be in effect.
Motorists still should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the affected areas. They should consider alternate routes to avoid the work areas altogether.
Officials urge motorists to pay attention to the changed conditions, signs in work zones, obey speed limits, not use mobile devices and remain alert for workers and equipment.