Report: Pilot told of ‘engine issues’ before fatal crash
JANESVILLE, Wis. — One of two pilots who were killed when a small plane crashed near Janesville reported engine issues and asked to land before the plane went down, according to a preliminary federal report.
The Feb. 16 crash killed Remington Viney, a staff sergeant with the Wisconsin Air National Guard, and Tanner Byholm, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday.
The National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report said the Velocity V-twin, which is described as an experimental, amateur-built airplane, departed from Appleton International Airport on the morning of the crash and was bound for Florida. The plane landed at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport to fuel up. Shortly after takeoff, one of the pilots asked for permission to turn around and land, saying they needed to “work through some engine issues.”
An air traffic controller asked if assistance was needed, to which a pilot, who was not identified, replied, “no sir, we should be fine,” the report said. No other radio communication was received from the plane before it crashed.
Illinois officials expand training program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois officials are expanding a program that provides training for young people who face barriers to traditional paths to education, training and employment.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced this past week that applications for funding are available on the agency’s website.
The Youth Career Pathways program is open to people aged 16 to 24 who face difficulties that might slow their progress toward a career.
11 indictments include former postal carriers
CHICAGO — Three former postal carriers from Chicago are among 11 people indicted following an investigation into the theft of credit cards from the mail.
Federal prosecutors said they were charged Thursday with conspiring to steal mail and committing unauthorized access device fraud.
Another former mail carrier from Broadview, Ill., and one from College Park, Ga., also were charged, as were six other Chicago-area residents.
2 convicted of killing police officers paroled
CHICAGO — Two men convicted of killing Chicago police officers in separate incidents decades ago were paroled Thursday, drawing the ire of officials who opposed the move.
Johnny Veal was 17 when he and another man killed Sgt. James Severin and Officer Anthony Rizzato in 1970 as they walked across a field in the Cabrini-Green public housing complex. Veal, 68, and the now 74-year-old George Knights were convicted of the murders and sentenced to 100 to 199 years. Knights remains in prison.
Also paroled by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board was Joseph Hurst, 77, who was convicted of killing Officer Herman Stallworth and wounding his partner after being pulled over for speeding in 1967.