1 teen dead, another hospitalized in crash
MILWAUKEE — One Milwaukee teenager died and another was hospitalized in critical condition late Friday after a single-car crash.
The Milwaukee Police Department reported two people were ejected from the vehicle after the driver recklessly struck a tree on the south side of the city.
A 16-year-old teen died at the scene of the crash. A 13-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The police are looking for two other people involved in the crash.
Woman admits lying in missing man case
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A nursing assistant has pleaded guilty to lying to police during their search for a man who walked away from an assisted living center and spent nearly two days in a southern Illinois ravine.
Bridgett D. Williams was originally charged in St. Clair County with criminal neglect of a long-term care facility resident. That charge was dropped as part of her plea agreement, in which she pleaded guilty to obstructing justice.
Williams, 61, was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to perform 30 hours of community service, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.
Williams, a certified nursing assistant, formerly worked at Cambridge House of Swansea. She was accused of lying to police and leading them in the wrong direction in their search for a 69-year-old man who had been receiving care at the facility.
Faith groups aim to boost organ donations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — About 4,000 Illinois residents are on waiting lists for organ and tissue donations. A new public service announcement in honor of National Donor Sabbath is a reminder that most religious faiths embrace organ donation.
National Donor Sabbath started Friday and ends Sunday. It’s an annual event in which varying faith communities collaborate to raise awareness about donations.
The United Network for Organ Sharing indicates that major religious groups supporting the practice include Judaism, Islam, Catholicism, Protestantism and other Christian denominations.
Nationally, 107,000 people are awaiting organ or tissue transplants, including the 4,000 in Illinois, where about 300 people die annually because organs or tissue are not available.
The PSA was distributed to about 100 radio stations statewide. It can be heard on the secretary of state’s Life Goes On website.
Boy dies days after hit-and-run accident
PEORIA, Ill. — A 10-year-old central Illinois boy has died days after he was struck by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run while riding his bicycle, authorities said.
Troy Erving died Friday morning after being declared brain dead, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. Multiple tests over the preceding 24 hours had showed no brain activity in the Peoria youth, who was struck and injured Tuesday night.
Harwood said the case was being investigated as a homicide, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported.
Karrie L. Brunswig, of Peoria, is in custody in the crash. The 43-year-old appeared Thursday in Peoria County Circuit Court on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and driving on a suspended license. Her bond was set at $1 million.
Court records allege that Brunswig was driving a pickup when she struck the boy and drove off. Her truck was found outside her apartment the following day.
Prosecutors have said a passenger in the vehicle told police Brunswig had used drugs and consumed alcohol in the hours before the crash.
Assistant state’s attorney Jason Ramos said Friday that the case “remains under investigation and more charges could be filed at later date.”