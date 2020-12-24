Court upholds judgment in cyclist’s death
MADISON — A Wisconsin appeals court upheld a $5.5 million judgment Wednesday against a driver who killed a 23-year-old bicyclist in Madison.
Brian Hodgson was driving on the city’s west side in June 2015 when he crashed into Emilly Zhu as she left a bike path and was crossing the street. Zhu’s estate sued Hodgson and his insurance company, IDS.
A jury awarded Zhu’s parents $10 million for the loss of her society and companionship, and awarded her estate $5 million for the pain and suffering she endured. A judge later reduced the award for loss of companionship to the statutory maximum of $350,000 and entered a judgment for $108,270 against IDS and $5.5 million against Hodgson.
Hodgson argued on appeal that the judge had improperly allowed testimony from a Stevens Point doctor who maintained that Zhu felt pain for at least 30 seconds before she passed out. Hodgson also contended that Zhu failed to stop at a stop sign where the trail met the street, causing the crash.
The 4th District Court of Appeals rejected his arguments.
MADISON — The presidential recount in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County came in slightly under budget, at nearly $1.7 million, according to data released Wednesday.
George Christensen, the clerk of the state’s largest county, released numbers that show it spent $1.69 million on its recount, with nearly a third of that — $550,450 — going to rent space for the effort. Christensen said the county expected the recount would cost a little more than $2 million.
President Donald Trump’s campaign paid $3 million in advance for recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties. The counties are required to calculate the actual costs and are supposed to be reimbursed from Trump’s payment.
Workers hospitalized in chemical mishap
NEENAH, Wis. — A chemical mixture inside a Neenah plant sent three employees to the hospital Wednesday and forced the evacuation of workers and some residents living near the facility. The three employees were treated and released.
The Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue received a medical call about noon reporting a sick employee at Galloway Co. Hazmat crews were sent to the scene to investigate whether chlorine was erroneously emptied into a tank filled with acid, fire chief Kevin Kloehn said.
The plant and residents within two blocks downwind of the facility were evacuated to a nearby middle school.
Deputy cleared in fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE — A Marinette County deputy involved in fatally shooting a man last month has been cleared by prosecutors.
Marinette County District Attorney DeShea Morrow said Deputy Jesse Parr’s use of deadly force was justified under the circumstances and evidence shows he acted appropriately when he shot and killed 74-year-old Duane W. Rich, of Wausaukee, on Nov. 27.
Marinette County dispatch received a call from a woman who said her husband’s father, Duane Rich, had come to her home in Athelstane to discuss a family dispute with a gun in his hand. Rich left in his vehicle and deputies followed. Rich left the vehicle shortly after and pulled the gun out. Parr shot Rich after multiple attempts to get him to drop the gun.