Transgender students secure unrestricted locker room access
PALATINE, Ill. — A more-than-four-year fight to secure equal access to locker rooms for transgender students in a north suburban Chicago school district ended Tuesday when a new policy allowing them unrestricted access took effect.
The Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board voted, 5-2, in favor of the policy change in November, WLS-TV reported.
The battle over gender identity and locker room access began in 2015 when the U.S. Department of Education said District 211 violated federal law by denying a former student who identified as a female, Nova Maday, unrestricted access to the girls’ locker room.
Two federal lawsuits were filed on the issue: one by two transgender students who claimed discrimination from the school and the other from students and parents who opposed the unrestricted policy.
Board members said the policy will only allow students who have officially identified as transgender to use the locker room that corresponds to their identity. These guidelines are in line with federal standards, the board said.
Remains found in Wisconsin ID’ed as Minnesota man
BARRON, Wis. — Remains found in western Wisconsin in 1982 have been identified as those of a Minnesota man, authorities said Tuesday.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the remains are those of Kraig King from White Bear Lake, a suburb of St. Paul, Minnesota.
On Sept. 21, 1982, loggers found a pile of clothes on private land near Highway 25 about 4 miles north of Ridgeland, Wisconsin. The loggers discovered the clothing actually was decomposed human remains.
Authorities estimated the man died in April or May 1982 and his death was a homicide.
With help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the DNA Doe Project, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was able to identify the remains as King, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a news release. The DNA Doe Project is a nonprofit volunteer organization formed to identify unidentified remains using forensic genealogy.
King’s homicide remains under investigation.
Boyfriend charged in death of girlfriend’s child
MILWAUKEE — A 1-year-old homicide victim was beaten and bitten by his mother’s boyfriend, according to prosecutors in Milwaukee County.
Alonzo Lamar’s mother left her son in the care of James Johnson on New Year’s Day when she went to work.
A criminal complaint alleges Johnson struck the boy multiple times in the head, punched him and bit him because he wouldn’t stop crying.
Johnson is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, child neglect resulting in death and physical abuse of a child.
Court records show Johnson is eligible for a public defender.
Chicago man charged in death of infant
Murder charges have been filed against a Chicago man in connection with the death of his 9-month-old son.
Joshua Juarez is accused in the death of Josue Juarez. The Cook County medical examiner’s office determined the infant died Saturday from head trauma and abuse.
Chicago police on Tuesday said the 28-year-old Juarez was arrested Sunday along with a 30-year-old woman in connection with the death. The woman was released from custody.
When investigators were called for an unresponsive child on Saturday, the couple told them the child had choked on food and turned blue. Police say staff at Holy Cross Hospital told investigators Josue Juarez exhibited extensive trauma to the body.
A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said the agency has had no prior contact with the child’s family.
It wasn’t immediately known if Juarez has legal representation. A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.