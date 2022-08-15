UNION GROVE, Wis. — The widow of a man who died at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home is suing the state as well as some of the facility's employees who she said failed to properly care for her husband.

Luane Krall, in her lawsuit, said staff failed to ensure her husband, Randy, was hydrated, which led to his death in late 2020 at age 69. Krall said staff at the troubled home in Union Grove provided "reckless, wanton, demeaning and inhuman treatment" of her husband.

