2nd man charged in July 4 killing of Chicago girl
CHICAGO — A second man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was killed while celebrating the July Fourth holiday with her family on a street on the city’s West Side.
Davion Mitchell, 22, is charged with first- degree murder and other counts in the killing of Natalia Wallace and wounding of a man who police believe was the intended target of the suspected gang-related attack.
Reginald Merrill, 33, was arrested last week and charged with murder in the attack. Police allege that Merrill drove the car that Mitchell and two other suspects climbed out of before firing several times in the direction of a family party. The other two men, who are believed to be brothers, are still being sought.
Prosecutors said they found high-quality surveillance footage that showed the faces of the three shooters and that Mitchell was identified by a witness, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Defense attorney Nicole Massarello said at a Wednesday bond hearing there was little evidence connecting Mitchell to the shooting. Massarello, in asking the judge to set bail, described Mitchell as a religious man who volunteers at his church, and a father of two daughters who supports his family as a local rap musician.
But Judge David Navarro ordered Mitchell held without bond, saying he believed Mitchell posed a “threat to the safety of the community.”
Police: Illinois woman dies after being shot by child in car
TILTON, Ill. — An eastern Illinois woman died over the weekend after she was accidentally shot by a child who was riding in a car with her, police said.
Marita Hile, 64, died Sunday afternoon at a Danville hospital about an hour after she was shot and her vehicle crashed into a gas station’s sign in Tilton, said Capt. Mike Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office.
Hartshorn said witnesses who saw the crash and ran to help found the Westville woman mortally wounded.
Hile and the child were the only people in the car and she was shot by the youngster, who was in the back seat with a handgun, The News-Gazette reported.
Hartshorn declined to say what the child’s relationship is to Hile, the child’s age or how the youngster may have gotten the gun. The case remains under investigation.
At least 36 students test positive for virus after camps
LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — At least three dozen high school students in northern Illinois have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after some attending summer sports camps showed symptoms of the disease.
Investigations and contact tracing of the infections are tied to the camps held last week at Lake Zurich High School and multiple prior social gatherings, according to Lake County health officials.
Health officials said health screenings were conducted at the start of the camps on July 6 and some students who showed symptoms were turned away. But other students experienced symptoms during the camps and were sent home. Health and school district officials met the next day and decided to close the camps.
All camp participants have been told to self-quarantine for 14 days from their last possible exposure to the virus.
Council calls for removal of officer who killed 3 people
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A suburban Milwaukee city council is calling for the removal of a police officer who has killed three people in the line of duty in the past five years.
The Wauwatosa Common Council passed a resolution Tuesday night asking for the termination of Officer Joseph Mensah.
“It is imperative,” the resolution states, “that the City facilitate the transition of Officer Joseph Mensah from employment by the Wauwatosa Police Department.”
The city’s police and fire commission handles the firing of any police officer. The police chief may fire an officer, but if that officer appeals, the commission would have the final say.
Relatives of Jay Anderson Jr., who was fatally shot in 2016, have filed a complaint against Mensah calling for his removal, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Mensah has also killed Alvin Cole and Antonio Gonzales. The shootings of Gonzales and Anderson Jr. were determined to be justified self-defense.
The Milwaukee County District Attorney has not yet issued a ruling on Cole’s death. He was fatally shot by Mensah Feb. 2.
Officer recovering after shot accidentally by colleague
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer is recovering from a gunshot wound accidentally inflicted by another officer while they struggled with a suspect who was resisting arrest.
The 33-year-old officer was taken to the hospital after the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The incident began when police tried stopping a vehicle suspected in a shooting, but the driver sped away and fled on foot after the car broke down on the city’s north side.
A short time later, officers located the suspect who resisted arrest as he was being placed in a police squad car. During the struggle, a shot was discharged from the gun of one of the officers and struck the other officer.
The suspect is a 24-year-old Milwaukee man who is in custody. Police said a gun was recovered.
The case is being referred to the district attorney’s office for criminal charges.
Mosquito batch in Chicago tests positive for West Nile virus
CHICAGO — Health officials in Chicago have confirmed the city’s first West Nile virus-positive mosquito batch of the year.
The city’s Public Health department said it will continue to monitor the area. On its website, the health department listed East Garfield Park as an area with a positive mosquito pool.
No cases of the West Nile virus have been reported in people in Chicago this year.
The health department began is annual mosquito control activities on May 26. About 40,000 catch basins were treated with larvicide which kills immature mosquitoes and is the most effective control strategy.
Mosquito samples also are tested each week from traps placed throughout the city.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.
Illinois collects $52 million in taxes from legal pot sales
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The state of Illinois has collected $52 million in taxes from legal adult-use marijuana sales.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Tuesday that $34.7 million is coming from excise taxes. Sales taxes that will be shared with local governments account for $18 million.
Nearly $26 million in excise and sales taxes will be directed to the state’s general fund.
More than $239 million in recreational marijuana has been sold in Illinois since Jan. 1 when it was legalized.
5-year-old struck and killed in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle at a local park.
Officers responded to Lakeside Park shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday where the child had been struck in a parking lot north of the boat launch.
Officers and paramedics attempted to save the boy and called a medical helicopter to the scene.
The child was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DNR cleaning up manure spill in northeastern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin environmental officials are working to clean up a manure spill spreading toward the bay of Green Bay.
The state Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that surface-applied manure from Betley Farms near Pulaski in Oconto County ran off the site late last week and over the weekend into the Little Suamico River.
DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye said Wednesday that the manure was applied on July 8 and July 9. Rain late on the night of July 9 and into July 10 drove the manure off the site into an unnamed Little Suamico tributary, she said. The DNR doesn’t have an estimate of the exact amount of manure that reached the river, she said.
The department was notified of the spill on Sunday and staff have been working to clean it up since. Runoff at the site has stopped but the spill was still moving toward the bay as of Tuesday evening. The department has already noted water quality problems and a fish kill on the Little Suamico, Hoye said.
It’s unclear what penalties, if any, Betley Farms might face, she said. Asked why the department wasn’t notified of the spill for several days, Hoye said residents downstream in Pulaski and Chase were the first to report the run-off via the department’s spill hotline. The farm wasn’t aware of the spill until the DNR contacted them, Hoye said.
No one immediately returned a voicemail left at a number for Betley Farms on Wednesday. A message left on the farms’ Facebook page generated a response of “we will reply later” from an unidentified sender.
Betley Farms holds a DNR permit to operate as a factory farm, defined as a livestock or poultry feeding operation with at least 1,000 animal units.