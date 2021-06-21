5th person has died as a result of Chicago mass shooting
CHICAGO — A fifth person has died as a result of a mass shooting last week in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, according to authorities.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office pronounced the 25-year-old woman dead on Saturday. Police say no arrests have been made in the Tuesday morning shooting that left four dead and four others wounded. All had been shot in the head.
Authorities say someone broke into the house and started shooting. At the start of an investigation, police Superintendent David Brown said that there were no signs of forced entry and that police believed the shooting stemmed from an argument.
The medical examiner’s office identified the four other fatalities as Denise Mathis, 32, Blake Lee, 36, Shermetria Williams, 19, and Ratanya Aryiel Rogers, 28.The home where the shooting occurred is owned by a Chicago police officer who is facing a lawsuit by the city that ordered him to provide more security at the home. The “public nuisance” lawsuit was filed in March 2020 after a man was shot during a party inside the two-story, wood-frame structure.
Officer Enrique Badillo Sr. has been stripped of his police powers while the police department investigates, according to a police department spokesman.
Sen. Ron Johnson booed at Juneteenth event in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin joined in a Juneteenth Day celebration in his home state only to see his speech drowned out by a chorus of boos.
Johnson made an appearance Saturday at a Republican Party booth in Milwaukee, where he drew a growing crowd once people recognized him. Some people swore at him and said, “We don’t want you here.”
Last year Johnson blocked legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Earlier in the week he relented while saying “it still seems strange” that taxpayers should fund time off for federal employees to celebrate the end of slavery. The bill was quickly passed and signed by President Joe Biden.
When asked what he thought of the boos Saturday, Johnson said: “This is unusual for Wisconsin. Most people in Wisconsin say, ‘You are in our prayers; we are praying for you.’ ... But you got some people here that are just sort of nasty at some points.”
One attendee, Robert Agnew, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he thought the reason for the taunting was because “Ron Johnson’s politics are not for us.”
Suspect still at large in fatal stabbing
CHICAGO — Chicago police say a suspect in the stabbing death of a Maryland woman on a downtown street remains at large.
The 31-year-old woman, who hasn’t been identified, was walking Saturday afternoon along Wacker Drive in the Loop business district when she was attacked. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she later died.
Police Supt. David Brown says the woman’s attacker is believed to be a homeless man. He says investigators are reviewing surveillance videos and at least one witness is cooperating with investigators.
“We are utilizing all of the resources that we have,” Brown told reporters near the crime scene.
Brown declined to provide details about the victim, saying police were working to notify her family and determine what she was doing in the area. He described the area of the attack as secluded and usually not well-traveled. It’s is adjacent to a homeless camp located beneath an Interstate 290 overpass.
Police investigate man found dead in home
TRAER, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after an Iowa man was found dead in his home.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Ryan Cooper was found dead at the home west of the town of Traer early Friday morning after someone else in the home called 911. Traer is about 20 miles south of Waterloo in eastern Iowa.
Authorities said Cooper appeared to be the victim of a “violent death” but they did not disclose the cause of death or any details about the circumstances. An autopsy is planned.
No arrests were immediately reported in connection with Cooper’s death.