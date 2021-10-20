Iowa National Guard members to help resettle Afghan refugees
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Dozens of Iowa National Guard members are being deployed to help resettle Afghan refugees.
About 30 members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City are being deployed. About 35 others are from the 132nd Wing in Des Moines.
The Iowa members will be assigned to an undisclosed location in the U.S. to assist with Operation Allies Welcome, an effort to bring U.S. citizens home from Afghanistan and to resettle vulnerable Afghan refugees.
The Iowa National Guard said guard members will deploy for roughly 60 to 90 days starting next month. A spokesman for the Iowa National Guard said he couldn’t provide specific details about where the members will go.
At least 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted into the United States following the fall of Kabul as part of an “enduring commitment” to help people who aided the American war effort and others who are particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said.
Jury acquits woman accused in attack on Wisconsin lawmaker
MADISON, Wis. — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a woman accused of sparking an attack on a Wisconsin state senator who was filming a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Capitol last year.
Kerida O’Reilly, 34, of Madison, was found not guilty of felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She was accused of rushing toward Democratic Sen. Tim Carpenter in a move that prompted other people to start hitting and kicking him.
The confrontation left Carpenter with a broken nose and concussion along with numerous bruises and cuts, a doctor confirmed on the stand. He said the assault has had lingering effects and continues to give him “a lot of anxiety and depression.”
Carpenter testified he does not believe O’Reilly struck him after others converged on him, but said she knocked him off-balance. O’Reilly and a co-defendant, Samantha Hamer, contended they were merely trying to get Carpenter to stop filming the protests.
One of the protesters testified that he saw three young men beating Carpenter.
Hamer entered a no contest plea last month to a disorderly conduct civil law violation, which is not a criminal charge.
Rockford man gets life in prison for rapper’s 2019 slaying
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 slaying of a rapper who was beaten to death with a baseball bat before his body was dumped in a wooded area.
William Arzate, 25, was sentenced in absentia to natural life plus a consecutive term of five years in prison, Winnbeago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced Monday.
Arzate, who remains at large, was convicted in July of first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death following a jury trial conducted in his absence, the Rockford Register Star reported.
He was one of four men charged in connection to William Pickering’s death. Two of the other defendants have pleaded guilty, while the case against the third man is pending.
Arzate was found guilty of beating Pickering — a rapper known as EBE Bandz and Billy Da Kid — in the head with a baseball bat, moving his body to a wooded area and then setting it on fire on May 25, 2019.
Pickering’s vehicle was later discovered near his home and an investigation eventually led detectives to his remains.
Arzate was arrested in June 2019, but he posted a $100,000 bond after his relatives pooled their money for his release. He’s wanted on an outstanding no bond bench warrant for failure to appear and a previous warrant for harassment of a witness.
Large plant in Iowa’s Jasper County to close by end of the year
NEWTON, Iowa — A plant closing in the central Iowa town of Newton will mean the loss of more than 700 jobs.
TPI Composites makes wind blade turbines for wind energy. Several media reports cite a notice on the state workforce development website saying the plant will lay off 710 workers by Dec. 31.
The Des Moines Register has reported that TPI supplied wind turbine blades to General Electric. TPI previously warned of not having business lined up for next year, blaming various economic factors.
TPI is among the largest employers in Jasper County.