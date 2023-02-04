The Democratic National Committee approved a presidential primary calendar Saturday that placed South Carolina as the first nominating state in 2024, pushing back New Hampshire and Iowa from their traditional spots in a party-wide push to diversify the early calendar.

In a voice vote at the DNC’s winter meeting in Philadelphia, party members voted to place South Carolina first, on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, followed three days later by Nevada and New Hampshire on Feb. 6, and a week after that by Georgia and Michigan on Feb. 13.

