KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for knocking a police officer unconscious during protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake, prosecutors said.
A federal judge also ordered Ashton Howard, 29, last week to three years of supervised release following his prison term and to pay over $29,000 in restitution for medical expenses stemming from the attack, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Howard pleaded guilty last year to obstructing a law enforcement officer while that officer was engaged in his official duties during a civil disorder.
Recommended for you
Prosecutors said a Kenosha police officer was helping remove a damaged police vehicle on Aug. 23, 2020, during protests when Howard threw a brick at the officer, knocking him unconscious. The officer was subsequently hospitalized.
Prosecutors said Howard’s phone contained videos showing the officer being hit with the brick and several still video images showing the victim on the ground with emojis indicating “quiet” and “mouth shut.”
After the attack, Howard bragged to multiple people that he was the person who hit the officer, prosecutors said.
Chicago man charged in 2016 murder of teen girl
CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged with killing a teenage girl in 2016 to boost his standing in a gang, federal authorities said Friday.
A grand jury indicted Patrick Johnson on a charge of murder in aid of racketeering.
Johnson, 27, is accused of shooting Veronica Lopez, 15, while the girl was riding in a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive during the 2016 Memorial Day weekend. Dozens of people were shot in Chicago and at least six died over that three-day period.
“The indictment alleges that the Milwaukee Kings is a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in narcotics trafficking and committed acts of violence, including murder and assault, to acquire and preserve the gang’s territory,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Johnson was arrested Friday. No lawyer was listed yet in the federal case file.
CHICAGO — A man has died after he fell onto the electrified third rail at a Chicago Transit Authority station, authorities said.
Rueben Castro, 31, of Chicago, fell onto the tracks at the Merchandise Mart CTA station about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Castro was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.