Former Iowa congressman dies
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Former Iowa congressman and businessman Berkley Bedell has died at age 98.
Bedell’s son, Tom Bedell, said in a post on Facebook that his father died Saturday after suffering a stroke earlier in the week.
Berkley Bedell represented northwest Iowa’s 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1975 to 1987. He also founded Pure Fishing, a fishing tackle business based in Spirit Lake, Iowa, and received a federal small businessman of the year award in 1964. Bedell also served in the military from 1942 to 1945.
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price and Fourth District Chair Penny Rosfjord said in a statement that Bedell fought hard to protect farm families in times of crisis and to help the middle class.
“A true prairie populist, his value-driven policies united Iowans and inspired generations of future Democrats. Our state is a better place because of his leadership, and his dedication to community will be missed,” Price and Rosfjord said.
Bedell remained active in politics. In July, Bedell introduced Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a campaign stop in Sioux City and endorsed her campaign. In 2014, he worked to boost young voter turnout to push presidential candidates to tackle climate change, money in politics, and student costs and debt.
“We feel sadness that Dad’s inspiration of unrelenting determination to make the world and humanity better will have a quieter voice,” Tom Bedell said in his Facebook post.
Woman charged in death of 77-year-old
WAVERLY, Iowa — A northeastern Iowa woman has been charged with non-support of a dependent adult in the May death of a 77-year-old woman who had suffered severe burns.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Debra Kleppe, 56, of Tripoli, was charged Thursday in the death of Sylvia Schwerin, of Sumner.
The sheriff’s office said it was notified of Schwerin’s death on May 30, a day after she was taken to a community hospital. Her death was classified as suspicious after investigators learned she had been scalded over 20% of her body. An autopsy ruled the manner of death as undetermined, but said the burns were a significant contributing factor to her death.
Officials did not detail how Schwerin received the burns, but said they are believed to have occurred by accident on May 10.
Officials said Kleppe never sought professional medical care for the woman’s burns.
Wisconsin woman’s remains found
MADISON, Wis. — Authorities say remains found in central Wisconsin last month are those of a woman missing since May.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the remains as those of Annastasia Evans, 24.
Evans was last seen on May 4. Her remains were found Nov. 23 in rural Adams County.
Detectives from the Dane, Adams and Sauk County sheriff’s offices are working with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate her death.
Man dies in crash eluding police
A 28-year-old Milwaukee man died Sunday after leading police on a chase and crashing his car, police said.
Police responded around 1 a.m. to a domestic abuse call involving the man, Milwaukee Police Inspector Daniel Thompson said. The man took off when police arrived.
Police later found the man in a parked car around 6:30 a.m.
As police approached the vehicle the suspect fled and led police on a short chase. The man was speeding and drove the car for about a minute before losing control and crashing in front of the Milwaukee Safety Academy, Thompson said.
The man died at the scene. He was the only person in the car.
Factory worker trapped in machinery
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A worker at Sub-Zero in Fitchburg died after becoming trapped in machinery, police said.
Emergency crews were called to the company Friday night about someone who was not breathing and had no pulse, Fitchburg police Sgt. Andrew McCarthy said.
The trapped employee was freed by the Fire Department and pronounced dead at the scene, McCarthy said.
Authorities had not released the employee’s name, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
The incident appears to be accidental, McCarthy said. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Fitchburg police and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating, along with representatives from Sub-Zero.
Sub-Zero designs and builds refrigeration, cooking and dishwashing appliances.
Inmate escapes while delivering meals
MORRIS, Ill. — A man described as a “model inmate” escaped Saturday from a county jail outside Chicago while helping deliver meals, authorities said.
Andrew J. Viles, 34, left the jail in Morris around 4:30 p.m. and was last seen wearing a dark coat, light color jeans and dark shoes, the Grundy County sheriff’s office said. Viles had been jailed since June on a burglary charge and for violating parole on an earlier burglary conviction.
“Viles had been a model inmate,” the sheriff’s office said. “He had earned the role of jail trustee within the facility. This trustee role allowed him certain privileges, including assisting with meal service.”
Authorities said they were investigating how Viles obtained civilian clothing and left the jail.
Southern Illinois sees bump in applications
CHICAGO — Southern Illinois University in Carbondale has received an increase in freshman applications for next academic year, officials said.
The school received 27% more freshman applications compared to the same time last year. Over 2,600 students have been admitted already, which is 21% increase.
School officials credit fresh recruitment efforts, including the addition of a St. Louis recruiter and a new campus visit program.
School officials said it is unclear whether the increased applications will lead to a bigger freshman class overall. The recruitment season is about one-third of the way through.
Man who killed guard released
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing of an unarmed security guard in Illinois was granted release from a secured state psychiatric hospital to a Chicago outpatient treatment center, a judge ruled after health professionals testified the man is mentally stable.
Derek Potts, 39, fatally shot state Capitol building security officer William “Bill” Wozniak in 2004 and was found not guilty two years later. Potts was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder.
Associate Judge Jack Davis II decided at a hearing on Tuesday that state law prohibits courts from punishing people in Potts’ position. The judge said the state is required to collaborate with mental health professionals to help Potts become a productive member of society.
Davis granted Potts’ request for conditional release from medium-security Elgin Mental Health Center to Bryn Mawr Care, a halfway house in Chicago that is regulated by the state as an intermediate-care nursing home.