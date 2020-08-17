Cudahy apartment fire kills 1, displaces 50 residents
CUDAHY, Wis. — An apartment fire in Cudahy killed one person and displaced about 50 residents on Sunday.
The fire broke out just after 7 a.m. at the Lake Shore Tower Apartments. Cudahy Fire Chief Daniel Mayer said firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke pouring out of an upper floor apartment.
Many residents had already evacuated, but Mayer said firefighters found many residents struggling to get out through the smoke. Many residents were brought to safety while some residents sheltered in place until crews could help them.
Firefighters tracked the fire to an apartment on the 10th floor. A 56-year-old woman was found dead.
Several residents were taken to the hospital, and one firefighter from Oak Creek was transported for heat exhaustion.
The Lake Shore Tower Apartments has about 300 residents. About 50 residents will be displaced, Mayer said.
The Cudahy Fire Department received help from about 15 area fire departments.
The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate with help from the Cudahy Police and Fire departments.
Waterloo police investigate fatal weekend shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting in Waterloo.
Waterloo Police said the shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a 49-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His name wasn’t immediately released on Sunday.
No arrests were reported Sunday morning.
Madison police arrest 2 teens in connection to girl’s fatal shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested two teenagers in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl.
Police said the male suspects are 16 and 19 years old and both are from Madison. The 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday while the 16-year-old was arrested Friday. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, both as a party to a crime, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Anisa Scott was struck and wounded when a car she was a passenger in was hit by bullets Tuesday on Madison’s East Side. Her family removed her from life support Thursday. She is Madison’s 10th homicide victim in 2020.
Police believe the driver of the car was the intended target.
The girl’s funeral will be held Saturday. Officials with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County announced services will be held at Breese Stevens Field at noon. That service will be closed to the public, but a live stream will be made available online.
A unity march from the state Capitol to Breese Stevens Field will start at 11 a.m. Following the service, up to 50 people at a time will be let in for a public viewing. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Iowa man arrested weeks after body recovered from lake
PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old Iowa man on suspicion of murder in connection with a body found last month in a lake.
The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s office said Allan Michael Dean Schwidder, of Emmetsburg, Iowa, was arrested Friday night on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a body found on July 22 in Virgin Lake near Ruthven, Iowa.
Authorities identified the victim as 27-year-old Rollin Bontrager, of Washington, Iowa. The cause of his death was not released.
The sheriff’s office said Schwidder was arrested after two homes and three vehicles were searched in Emmetsburg as part of the investigation.
Schwidder is being held on $1 million bond.