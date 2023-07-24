Woman’s killing, dismemberment trial to begin today in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The trial of a woman charged with killing and dismembering a Green Bay, Wis., man last year is set to begin today after a judge found her fit to assist in her own defense.
Sixteen jurors were selected Friday for the homicide trial of Taylor Schabusiness, 25, following the judge’s ruling that the Green Bay woman was able to help in her defense, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported. Four of the jurors will serve as alternates.
Recommended for you
Defense attorney Christopher Froelich told the court he disagreed with that ruling.
Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion, 25.
Authorities say she strangled Thyrion at the Green Bay home he shared with his mother, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving parts of it throughout the house and in a vehicle.
Drake announces new leader of Harkin Institute
The Drake University Harkin Institute of Public Policy & Citizen Engagement has announced its new executive director.
Drake University President Marty Martin named Matthew Reed as the new executive director of The Harkin Institute of Public Policy & Citizen Engagement in a Wednesday announcement. Before taking on this role, Reed served as vice president for academic affairs at Brookdale Community College in New Jersey, and has held other higher education roles at colleges and universities on the East Coast.
Martin said in a news release that Reed’s experience makes him the perfect candidate to lead the institute as it continues to grow. Reed was chosen for the role after executive recruiting firm Koya Partners led a national search, according the release. Reed replaces Joseph Jones, who is now chief of staff at Des Moines University.