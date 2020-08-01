Bridge maintenance prompts detour
PADUCAH, Ky. — A bridge connecting Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois, will close Saturday for extensive maintenance, meaning a long detour for those traveling between the cities, officials said.
The normal 5-mile route between the cities will become an 80-mile trip as vehicles are detoured to the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah, officials said. Motorists can reduce the detour by adjusting their route before getting to the bridge.
The span, which carries about 7,000 vehicles each day, is expected to reopen on Aug. 31.
2 dead in motorcycle crash
ANKENY, Iowa — Two people have died in a motorcycle crash in the Des Moines suburb of Ankeny, police said.
The crash happened late Thursday, when the motorcycle collided with a car at a city intersection, police said. Two people on the motorcycle — 40-year-old Shaun Gumm and 35-year-old Amanda Gordon, both of Des Moines — died from their injuries.
The 44-year-old driver of the car and a passenger with her were not hurt in the crash, police said.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
1 dead in Madison stabbing
MADISON, Wis. — One person has died, another has been wounded and a suspect has been arrested in a stabbing in Madison, police said.
All three are known to each other, according to officials.
Authorities said the stabbing happened at a home on the southwest side about 9 p.m. Thursday.
Officers found the two victims in the home as well as the suspect. One of the victims died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated and was then arrested, police said.
The death is the third homicide in Madison this month. And, it’s the eighth this year, which is double the number in 2019.