Chicago firefighter’s 2 kids die after fire claims wife, son
CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter’s two remaining children have died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also fatally injured his wife and 7-year-old son, authorities said.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter’s two remaining children have died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also fatally injured his wife and 7-year-old son, authorities said.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office said firefighter Walter Stewart’s 2-year-old son, Emory Day-Stewart, and his 9-year-old daughter, Autumn Day-Stewart, died Saturday and Friday, respectively, from injuries related to smoke inhalation, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Stewart’s wife, Summer Day-Stewart, 36, died Thursday, and their son, Ezra Stewart, 7, died Wednesday.
She and the three children were rescued Tuesday night from the family’s burning home in the Montclare neighborhood and rushed to hospitals with smoke inhalation, officials said.
Stewart was not part of the fire crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene and gave his wife CPR, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.
The fire began in the home’s kitchen but its cause remained under investigation, he said.
The Chicago Fire Department is raising money to help Stewart’s family face the “unspeakable tragedy” through its charity, Ignite the Spirit.
MADISON, Wis. — The vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash last month that left a man and his dog dead in February has been found, Madison police said.
“At this time, we can only share the vehicle involved was recovered and we no longer need the public’s assistance in finding that,” police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
Police had said a blue 2011 Chevy Malibu involved in the crash would have had severe damage to its front end and windshield.
Stephen G. Fleck, 66, of Madison, and his dog were killed when the vehicle hit them in the 6500 block of Schroeder Road on the Southwest Side at about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 15. There were no witnesses.
The investigation remains open and continues to be a priority, Fryer said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.