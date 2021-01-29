Man who hit and killed Sioux City bicyclist sentenced to 11 years
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man who was driving while impaired and texting on his phone when he hit a bicyclist has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Edy Guevara, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday to vehicular homicide while driving recklessly and operating while intoxicated. As part of the plea agreement, a charge of vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated, which carried a possible 25-year sentence, was dropped.
Prosecutors said Guevara hit Charles Fluharty, 64, on his bicycle in June 2019. Fluharty, who was dragged about 66 feet, died a week later. Guevara also must pay $150,000 in restitution to Fluharty’s estate. Court documents say Guevara told investigators he was texting on his phone when he hit Fluharty, The Sioux City Journal reported.
A preliminary breath test showed Guevara’s blood-alcohol content at 0.072 percent, just below the legal limit of 0.08 percent. Blood and urine samples showed the presence of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in his system.
Cedar Rapids doctor to pay $100K settlement in opioids case
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids doctor has agreed to pay a $100,000 settlement over allegations that he prescribed opioids to patients who had no legitimate medical need for the drugs, federal prosecutors for Iowa said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that an investigation by Iowa’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration found that Dr. Paul Lottes had violated the Controlled Substances Act. Prosecutors say that from August 2017 to April 2019, Lottes wrote prescriptions for the powerful painkillers to two patients in violation of the act.
“Overprescribing is a major factor in the devastating opioid epidemic facing our country,” U.S. Attorney Peter E. Deegan said in the release.
Lottes also agreed not to reapply for a controlled substances registration with the DEA for a period of three years, meaning Lottes will not be able to prescribe controlled substances during that time.
Iowa prisoner who killed wife in 2003 dies of COVID-19
DES MOINES — An Iowa prisoner serving a life sentence for the shooting death of his wife 18 years ago has died after contracting coronavirus in prison, officials said.
Harold Duncan, 89, died Tuesday from complications from COVID-19 and other pre-existing medical conditions, the Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release. Duncan was in a hospice room at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville at the time his death, the department said.
Duncan was the 15th Iowa prisoner to die from the virus, officials said.
Duncan was 72 when he was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife, 62-year-old Karen “Kay” Duncan, in January 2003 in the couple’s RV. Authorities said Duncan then turned the gun on himself in an unsuccessful suicide attempt.
JOHNSTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday the federal government is promising states a 17% increase in one of the vaccines the state receives starting in early February, potentially boosting the number of shots available amid frustration that eligible people have been unable to get vaccinated.
Reynolds said officials in President Joe Biden’s administration promised governors in a call Tuesday that the federal government would increase state allocations to accelerate the national vaccination program.
The increased federal supply would raise Iowa’s weekly doses of the Moderna vaccine to 25,800 a week for at least three weeks beginning Feb. 8, an Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman said. The state also will continue to receive about 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The change will boost the state’s total allocation to about 45,300 doses a week for at least three weeks.
Reynolds said additional vaccine doses also are available from the federal allocation to nursing homes. While about 90% of nursing home residents are accepting the vaccine, only about 50% of staff initially agreed to be vaccinated. Reynolds said staff rates have risen in the past week but there are additional vaccine doses potentially available for the state to use for the general public.