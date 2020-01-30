Police: Elementary student brought handgun to school
BELOIT, Wis. — An elementary school student in the City of Beloit brought a loaded handgun to school Tuesday, police said.
A teacher at Todd Elementary School saw the gun in a backpack, confiscated the backpack and took steps to make sure other students in the classroom were safe, authorities said. Police were called to the school around 8:45 a.m.
Because of the student’s age, police are unable to refer charges against the student under Wisconsin law. But police said the student’s 36-year-old stepfather was arrested for allegedly leaving a loaded firearm within reach of a child. The age and gender of the student were not released.
Child Protective Services also are investigating. The Beloit School District is cooperating with the investigation and says the student will not be in school Wednesday or for the foreseeable future.
J
udge: Milwaukee man to face hate crime trial in acid attack
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee prosecutors have enough evidence to try a 62-year-old white man accused of throwing acid on a Latino man’s face during an attack that’s being prosecuted as a hate crime, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Clifton Blackwell is charged with first-degree reckless injury. Prosecutors say he attacked Mahud Villalaz in Milwaukee in November after accusing him of being in the country illegally and invading the United States. Villalaz suffered second-degree burns.
Blackwell’s lawyer asked for the case to be dismissed and that request was denied. Blackwell is due in court Feb. 3 to enter a plea.
His attorney, Gary Rosenthal, did not immediately return a voicemail left at his Milwaukee office on Wednesday.
If he’s convicted on the reckless injury charge, Blackwell could face up to 25 years in prison. But designating the case as a hate crime and charging him with use of a deadly weapon could add sentence enhancers of 10 years more in prison.
Blackwell remains in custody on a $20,000 bond.
Plane crash killed former Springfield mayor, coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Former Springfield, Ill., Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, were two of the three people killed when a small plane crashed in a central Illinois field, authorities said Wednesday.
The crash Tuesday also killed John Evans, 69, of Glenarm, said Jim Allmon, chief deputy coroner for Sangamon County.
Edwards, 69, was appointed mayor by the Springfield City Council in December 2010 after the death of Mayor Tim Davlin. Cinda Edwards, 63, had been coroner since 2011.
The twin-engine Piper Aerostar went down around 3 p.m. Tuesday in an unincorporated area of Sangamon County.
The plane was attempting to land at Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport in Springfield when the pilot reported having trouble with the plane’s instruments, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department said.
Also killed in the crash was a dog.
Governor names lawyer to Iowa Supreme Court
DES MOINES — Iowa will for the first time have two women on its Supreme Court after Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday named an eastern Iowa attorney to the seven-member panel.
Dana Oxley, the only woman finalist on the list forwarded to the governor on Jan. 9, is an attorney who has questioned the importance of abiding by past decisions. In her application she stated, the court should “not blindly apply its prior decisions but must be vigilant in protecting the rule of law.”
Oxley, 52, of Swisher, is the second woman on the court, joining Susan Christensen who was appointed by Reynolds in 2018. Oxley is only the fourth woman to be named to the state’s highest court.
Reynolds said gender was not a factor in her choice
“We need more women in the courts, yes but I don’t make my decision based on gender. They earned those selections,” Reynolds said. “She’s smart, she’s articulate, she’s hard-working, she brings a breadth of experience to the court.”
She was one of three finalists chosen from 12 applicants forwarded to Reynolds from the state nominating commission, which picks finalists for the court.
Oxley worked as a law clerk for an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge. She has been a lawyer at a Cedar Rapids law firm since 2011. She taught legal analysis writing and research courses at the University of Iowa as adjunct professor and is a board member of a Lutheran Church elementary school board.
She is Reynolds’ third appointment to the court and fills a vacancy left by the unexpected death on Nov. 15 of Chief Justice Mark Cady.
Reynolds will name a fourth justice when she fills a vacancy left by the retirement of acting Chief Justice David Wiggins in March.
The appointments have enabled Reynolds to reshape the court despite her being governor for only 2 1/2 years. Former Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack named five justices from 1999 to 2007.
Applicants are being accepted until Feb. 21 and the commission plans to interview and name three finalists for that seat on March 6.
Reynolds has said she doesn’t consider political viewpoints or positions on specific issues when choosing justices but she also has said that elections matter and governors have the right to choose whom they believe best serve justice. She has acknowledged in front of conservative audiences that her choices have moved the court to the right, expressing the view that Iowa’s court was among the most liberal before.
Neighbors criticize plan for chicken facility
MINEOLA, Iowa — Neighboring residents and other people opposed to the construction of a chicken confinement facility in western Iowa filled a meeting at a church and roundly criticized the plan as better suited to an industrial park.
The opponents’ concerns aired at St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola on Monday included the potential smell, the impact on the water table and the affect on local roads.Eight barns would be built on a property that sits about a mile north of Mineola, and plans are to raise 200,000 or more chickens there every eight weeks.
Last week the Pottawattamie County supervisors voted to recommend that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources deny approval. The plan already has been rated 40 points above the required minimum on what’s called the master matrix, which is used to evaluate the siting of confinement feeding operations. The state decision could be appealed.
“I’m not anti-agriculture, but there are industrial sites that are better suited to this type of operation,” said Mark Hanwright, whose home is 3 miles from the proposed facility.
“This is industry; this isn’t farming,” said Scott Belt, one of the four Pottawattamie County supervisors who voted against the proposal.