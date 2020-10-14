Woman pleads guilty to fraud in medical hoax
HIGHLAND, Ill. — A woman in southwestern Illinois pleaded guilty to fraud Tuesday in a medical hoax that tricked people who gave her money and other benefits.
Sarah Delashmit, 35, of Highland, acknowledged she didn’t have breast cancer or muscular dystrophy, yet she was given $2,500 in aid to attend Camp Summit in Texas in 2015 and 2016.
In 2018, Delashmit received more than $1,300 from Young Survival Coalition, a New York-based group serving people who have been diagnosed with cancer.
She appeared in federal court by video conference. Prosecutors have agreed to ask for an eight-month prison sentence on Jan. 19.
Elisabeth Hickox, 55, a financial adviser in Newport, R.I., said Delashmit’s victims were all over the country, especially after appearances on “Dr. Phil.”
“This woman has wreaked havoc with my life, as well as the lives of so many people we know and care about and even people we don’t know and that we care about,” Hickox said.
Pregnant woman dies of gunshot, baby lives
CHICAGO — A woman who was eight months pregnant has died after being shot in Chicago and doctors delivered her baby, who was hospitalized in critical condition early Tuesday, authorities said.
Officers responding to a report of gunfire about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday found the 35-year-old woman unresponsive on a porch on the city’s South Side with two gunshot wounds to the back, police said. The woman was later identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Stacy Jones. Her address, according to the office, was on the same block where she was shot.
Jones was pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said. The baby was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.
No one was immediately taken into custody following the shooting, which was under investigation, police said.
Illinois man grows largest pumpkin at 1,673 pounds
BEASON, Ill. — An Illinois man has grown the state’s largest pumpkin and has brought it to display at pumpkin patches across the state’s central area.
The pumpkin is officially this year’s largest, weighing at 1,673 pounds.
Henry Bartimus of DeWitt was established as the new Illinois State Giant Pumpkin Grand Champion for the pumpkin that took 105 days to grow.
It is fifth-largest pumpkin ever to be grown in Illinois. It sits on a trailer, but a forklift and a specially created crane are needed for transport.
The Illinois record for the largest pumpkin is currently 2,145 pounds. The world record is 2,624 pounds grown from a seed from Illinois.
Bartimus has been attempting to grow the state’s biggest pumpkin every year since 2013 on his property in DeWitt, a small farming town of about 200 residents between Clinton and Farmer City in DeWitt County.
Along with the Illinois State Giant Pumpkin Grand Champion title, Bartimus also won $1,000 and gets his name on a traveling belt that rivals any WWE championship strap.
“I get to hold onto that for one year,” he said proudly.
1 worker killed, 1 injured in scaffold accident
DUNKIRK, Wis. — Authorities said one worker was killed and another injured Tuesday after they were electrocuted while putting up scaffolding for a siding project.
The Dane County’s Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened just before 9 a.m. in the town of Dunkirk, about 30 miles southeast of Madison. The two men were holding a tall metal pole when it was blown into a power line.
A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 28-year-old man was injured but is expected to recover, authorities said.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified about the incident, officials said.
COVID-19 outbreak hits 3rd Wisconsin prison
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says there’s been another coronavirus outbreak in a state prison.
The Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility had 124 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners as of Tuesday, according to the DOC.
Two other prisons, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution and Oshkosh Correctional Institution, are still in the midst of two large outbreaks. As of Tuesday, Kettle Moraine had 352 active cases among inmates and Oshkosh had 347.