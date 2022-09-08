Coronavirus infections reported by Iowa health officials in a weekly Wednesday update were about 15% fewer than what were reported one week ago.
Yet, the number of people who have COVID-19 and are receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals was slightly higher than last week, according to federal data.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 4,176 new cases on Wednesday. For the past month, the number of cases confirmed by the state each week hovered near 5,000.
That data does not include the results of at-home rapid tests, which are not documented by the state.
Hospitalizations on Wednesday totaled 270 — five more than last week, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. Of those, 25 were under intensive care — an increase of four from a week ago.
IDPH reported 28 new deaths among infected people, although it’s unclear when those deaths occurred. Total deaths for the state are now 9,968 since the start of the pandemic.
The country’s overall infection rate has been in decline since late July, according to data compiled by the New York Times. The average number of daily infections has fallen about 40% in that time.
States with the highest per-capita infection rates right now include Georgia, Kentucky and West Virginia.
More than half of Iowa counties have a medium or high threat of infection, according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of infection and hospitalization data. Those counties are scattered throughout the state.
