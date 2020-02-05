Former Illinois state lawmaker pleads not guilty to bribery
CHICAGO — Former Illinois state Rep. Luis Arroyo on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to bribery charges in U.S. District Court in Chicago.
Arroyo, 65, a Chicago Democrat, resigned his seat Nov. 1, one week after he was accused of paying a bribe to a state senator in exchange for support of a gambling bill that would have benefited one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients. Arroyo’s appearance in U.S. District Court was brief and he quickly left the building without commenting to reporters. Judge Steven Seeger set a March 17 hearing date in Arroyo’s case.
When prosecutors charged Arroyo with bribery in October, they revealed a state senator had been cooperating with them since 2016. The senator wasn’t named. The case against Arroyo revolves around his lobbying work in Chicago as manager of Spartacus 3 LLC and a deal he signed with V.S.S. Inc in 2018 that promised $2,500 in monthly payments from V.S.S. to Spartacus.
Arroyo’s company was hired by V.S.S. to lobby the Chicago City Council for a sweepstakes ordinance. Sweepstakes machines look like slot machines, but they aren’t regulated by the Illinois Gaming Board. Arroyo is alleged to have offered the funds to the state senator in return for his support.
Officials: Basketball season canceled due to violations
CHICAGO — An investigation of a Chicago high school that led to the cancellation of the boys basketball season, and the removal of the principal and assistant principal revealed allegations of sexual misconduct by students and adults, retaliation against witnesses and athletic recruiting violations, officials said.
At a meeting in a packed Lincoln Park High School auditorium, Chicago Public Schools officials listed allegations of misconduct and dishonesty that seemed more akin to an athletic scandal at a major university than at a high school in a well-to-do neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side.
The officials provided few details about incidents or the names of people they suspect were involved.
The meeting stemmed from an investigation that began early last month with a report of misconduct involving the basketball team during a trip to Detroit in December. The probe revealed what the CPS termed “egregious and systemic policy violations” that led to the suspension of basketball coach Pat Gordon days later. Gordon has denied knowing anything about an alleged incident in Detroit and he has not been accused of improper contact with a student.
Wisconsin governor supports end to Iowa’s 1st-in-nation status
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday in the wake of a delay in reporting of Iowa caucus results that the current system suppresses the vote and it’s time to consider having another state kick off the presidential election year.
Evers joined a chorus of critics who argue that the caucuses — party meetings that can be chaotic, crowded and messy — are antiquated and exclusionary.
“Why don’t we just go in the booth and vote?” Evers said. “To me, that makes sense. I’ve always viewed what happens in Iowa, and last night proved it, there’s a bit of a voter suppression going on.”
17-year-old shot by police named
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Relatives and friends have identified the teen who was fatally shot by police in the parking lot of a suburban Milwaukee mall.
Alvin Cole, 17, was killed by police following an altercation inside Mayfair Mall.
A mall employee told police he saw a fight between a group of people about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in front of the Sephora store.
Security responded and escorted the group from the mall. At least one person reported seeing a handgun, and when officers arrived, four people ran away.
During a foot pursuit, one officer fired, striking Cole, who was in possession of a handgun, police said.