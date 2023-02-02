The Iowa House and Senate advanced legislation Tuesday that would restrict how schools deal with “gender identity” issues.

The House Education Committee approved legislation that would prohibit school districts from providing accommodations intended to affirm a student’s change in gender identity, such as using their preferred name and pronouns, without written parental consent. House File 9 passed on a 14-8 vote after advancing from a subcommittee earlier in the day.

