The Iowa House and Senate advanced legislation Tuesday that would restrict how schools deal with “gender identity” issues.
The House Education Committee approved legislation that would prohibit school districts from providing accommodations intended to affirm a student’s change in gender identity, such as using their preferred name and pronouns, without written parental consent. House File 9 passed on a 14-8 vote after advancing from a subcommittee earlier in the day.
The legislation comes as a response to policies like one at the Linn-Mar Community School District, where students can request a Gender Support Plan to begin socially transitioning at school. The Linn-Mar policy allows students to exclude their parents from participation in the plan. Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson are among critics who have denounced the policy.
Recommended for you
Multiple parents of transgender children, and teachers who have had transgender students, spoke against the legislation at a subcommittee meeting Tuesday, saying that LGBTQ students who do not have supportive families would be at higher risk if the legislation passes.
But supporters such as Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull, said this framing not only cuts parents out of important conversations about what’s happening in their children’s lives, but that opponents of the legislation were saying “parents are evil” by not allowing them to know about their children’s change in gender identity.
“I cannot believe, in the state of Iowa, we have people that think that parents are going to abuse and hurt their kids because they find something out at school,” Wheeler said in the subcommittee meeting. “If they do, the law already applies that they don’t get away with that. But my goodness, what an awful, awful thing to stand against. We’re going to pass this bill and it’s going to get to the governor’s desk.”
Becky Tayler, executive director of Iowa Safe Schools, said this view does not reflect the reality of many LGBTQ students’ situations. If a child does not feel that their family will be supportive of their gender or sexual orientation, Tayler said, they often seek support from other supportive adults in their lives. By prohibiting teachers from taking on that role, they are only further isolating that child, she said.
“Whether or not parents believe that educators should be having these conversations or not, the conversations are happening,” Tayler said.
Often, she said, children confide in educators when they feel like their families will not be accepting of an aspect of their identity.
“So these laws and these bills, even if they’re passed, they’re not going to stop the conversations from happening,” Tayler said. “They’re just going to make it harder for students to find an adult in their life that is supportive.”
According to a study by the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ suicide prevention nonprofit, LGBTQ youth who report having at least one accepting adult in their life were 40% less likely to report a suicide attempt in the past year.
Meanwhile, Republican Senate lawmakers advanced two other bills Tuesday that would restrict school instruction related to gender identity and data collection on topics such as students’ sexual orientation and mental health.
Senate File 83 would prohibit “instruction relating to gender identity” for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The legislation would apply to public, charter and accredited private schools in Iowa.
How schools approach LGBTQ issues, especially in regard to transgender identities, has been a major focus for Republicans this legislative session.
Tayler, with Iowa Safe Schools, said this year’s legislation is building off first steps taken last session, when Reynolds signed a law prohibiting transgender girls and women from playing on women’s sports teams at Iowa’s public K-12 schools and in universities.
“One state bill has passed that specifically took the rights of trans student athletes away,” Tayler said.
Senate File 85 would prohibit the Iowa Department of Education from disseminating materials on “social and emotional learning,” or SEL. School districts and charter schools would be barred from having students share information including their sexual orientation, mental health problems or information on their relationships with family members in surveys or activities without consent from their parent or guardian.
Angela Wenell, who spoke at a subcommittee meeting, said parental rights are being violated in the collection of this information. She said it’s part of a larger conflict parents have with how issues of gender and sexuality are embedded in public school curriculum.
“The way that they are embedded, parents don’t always know when it is happening,” Wenell said. “I have a child that was asked 11 times in two weeks questions regarding gender and sexuality. I do not think that is the prerogative of (schools.)”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.