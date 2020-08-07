2nd inmate with COVID-19 dies at Marion
MARION, Ill. — A second inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 at the federal prison in Marion, Ill., has died this week, authorities said.
Taiwan Davis, 39, died Wednesday at a hospital where he was receiving treatment for the disease, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29, it said.
Davis had “pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease,” the agency said in a news release. The CDC is the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, 80 inmates and four employees at Marion have active cases of COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Iowa jobless claims decrease
DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 6,700 people filed unemployment claims last week in Iowa, and the number of continuing claims is nearly 105,000, a decrease of more than 5,000 from the previous week.
There were 6,765 claims for unemployment insurance in the week ending Aug. 1, Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday, and benefit payments totaled more than $29.9 million for the week.
Laid off workers may be eligible for state extended benefits and should continue to file weekly claims so that their claims can be reviewed to determine eligibility for state extended benefits, the agency said.
Iowa man seriously injured in explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in an explosion at a home just outside the Cedar Rapids city limits, authorities there said.
The explosion occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday as Joshua Thomas, 24, of Marion, was working on the property, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. Thomas suffered severe burns from the blast and was taken by a medical helicopter from the scene of the explosion to an Iowa City hospital, officials said.
Thomas was the only person on the property at the time of the explosion, and the only person injured in the explosion, Sheriff Brian Gardner said.
Fire investigators were working to pinpoint the cause of the explosion, but Gardner said officials had narrowed down that it was fueled by natural gas or propane.
3 DNC workers test positive for virus
MILWAUKEE — Three workers hired to help set up the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the event’s organizers.
Daily screening for people working at the Wisconsin Center began last week in preparation for the Aug. 17-20 convention. Organizers wanted to identify positive cases before the workers entered the venue and were around others.
“In consultation with public health officials and experts, the Democratic National Convention Committee has implemented stringent health and safety protocols — including daily testing for anyone accessing the convention complex and contact tracing,” convention organizers said Thursday, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Staff at the Wisconsin Center “followed the guidelines set forth by our client regarding daily health screens,” the center district said in a statement.