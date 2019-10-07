Man who shot at officers last year gets prison sentence
VINTON, Iowa — A Vinton man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for firing at officers sent to check on his welfare.
Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that 44-year-old Lyle Fowler Jr. was sentenced last week in Benton County District Court after pleading guilty to assault on officers and interference with official acts. In a separate case, Fowler pleaded guilty to two charges of disseminating obscene materials to a minor and was given a deferred 10-year prison sentence. In the sex case, prosecutors say Fowler sent sexually explicit pictures to two teenage girls via his cellphone.
In the assault case, Fowler shot toward officers sent to check his welfare on Sept. 7, 2018. The two officers fired back, but no one was wounded in the exchange.
Developer takes step to improve former dog track landWATERLOO, Iowa — A company has taken another step toward redeveloping the former Waterloo Greyhound Park.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Waterloo planning and zoning commission voted Tuesday to endorse a special permit that would let Deer Creek Development fill 7 acres on the site to get it out of the 100-year flood plain. Deer Creek President Harold Youngblut said doing so will make the site more appealing to companies because they wouldn’t have to pay for costly flood insurance.
He bought the property in 2018 and demolished the dilapidated buildings. The track opened in 1986 but later fell into disrepair.
The special permit to bring in an estimated 16,500 cubic yards of clean fill now heads to the city’s board of adjustment for final approval.
Store owner convicted
of videotaping girls
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been convicted of video recording girls in the bathroom of his West Des Moines record store.
Polk County court records say 50-year-old Robert Kuhn was found guilty Wednesday of three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of invasion of privacy. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 14.Kuhn was arrested in 2017 after a girl who had worked for him told police she found a video camera hidden on a shelf in the bathroom after Kuhn had asked her to try on dresses.
Federal prosecutors also had filed a child pornography charge but later dropped it.