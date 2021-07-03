Senior member of Chicago City Council accused of corruption
CHICAGO — Another member of Chicago’s City Council is facing corruption charges, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Thursday.
Alderman Carrie Austin and her chief of staff Chester Wilson are accused of bribery. The indictment alleges Austin, 72, and Wilson, 55, conspired to receive home improvements from construction contractors seeking city assistance for a proposed development in Austin’s ward.
Austin, who is also charged with lying to the FBI, is now one of three sitting members of Chicago’s City Council under federal indictment. Also facing corruption charges are long-time Alderman Ed Burke and Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson, who is related to former Mayors Richard J. Daley and Richard M. Daley.
Austin, who was appointed in 1994, is second in seniority to Burke, who was charged with racketeering two years ago. Thompson was accused earlier this year with filing false tax returns and lying to insurance officials. Both Burke and Thompson have pleaded not guilty to charges.
Austin’s ward office was raided by the FBI on June 19, 2019. Federal prosecutors allege she lied to the FBI the same day, denying she received anything from the developer of the project. No date has been set for the arraignment of Austin or Wilson.
Austin could not be immediately reached for comment. Wilson, who is also charged with theft of government funds, refused to comment.
Omaha businessman 1 of 2 people killed in Iowa plane crash
LAMONI, Iowa — A well-known Omaha, Neb., businessman was one of two people killed in the crash of a small plane this week in south-central Iowa, according to the man’s brother.
Dave Paladino, 54, was flying the single-engine Cirrus SR-22 that crashed Thursday near the Lamoni Municipal Airport, killing him and a young relative, Kevin Paladino told the Omaha World-Herald. Dave Paladino was the owner of Dino’s Storage units across Omaha, known for their signs that carry Bible verses and religious messages. He also was a landlord of many properties around the city.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Friday that two people had died in the crash, but said the agency does not identify people involved in crashes. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Friday declined to release the names of those killed.
Kevin Paladino said his brother was flying from Omaha to an Iowa lake property when he realized something was wrong with the plane and tried to land at the Lamoni airport. Officials said the plane went off the airport’s runway and crashed.
“We’re all in shock,” Kevin Paladino told the World-Herald. “It’s quite a loss.”
Dave Paladino was married father of three.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting outside Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused in a fatal shooting outside a local hotel has pleaded guilty to criminal charges.
Jalyn Cain-Roberson entered the plea Thursday to first-degree reckless homicide in Dane County Circuit Court as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Charges of first-degree intentional homicide and bail-jumping were to be dismissed.
According to a criminal complaint, Cain-Roberson killed 18-year-old Dembo Jammeh at the Red Roof Inn on June 30, 2020, after the two were involved in a dispute at a nearby gas station.
Surveillance video showed Cain-Roberson following Jammeh to the hotel, where he was shot three times. His body was found at the bottom of an exterior set of stairs, the State Journal reported.
Deputy District Attorney William Brown said the state will recommend a sentence including no more than 20 years behind bars, although the court will still have the option of ordering up to 60 when Cain-Roberson is sentenced on Sept. 17.
Cain-Roberson’s $1 million bail has been revoked.
Iowa man gets 8 months in prison for unemployment fraud
DES MOINES — An Iowa man has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for mail fraud after pleading guilty to an unemployment insurance fraud scheme in which he illegally collected thousands of dollars in pandemic-related benefits.
Jerry Johnson, 54, of Webster City was sentenced Thursday in Sioux City’s federal court after pleading guilty in January.
Federal prosecutors said he used his credit union account to receive over $31,000 in unemployment insurance money he was not entitled to. It was paid out by the state of Washington as benefits to those unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Court documents indicate Johnson received the money in the names of others in May 2020. He withdrew the benefits in cash and mailed the money to others. The scheme ended after the credit union later rejected as fraudulent a similar $20,000 payment from Massachusetts.
Johnson also was ordered to pay restitution to Washington state and must serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
His federal defender, Michael Maloney, argued for 30 days of imprisonment followed by seven months of home confinement as a punishment “sufficient to deter a 54-year-old, who has never served a day in jail, from future criminal activity.”
Johnson was released on bond and is to surrender to the Bureau of Prison on a date yet to be set.
Police investigating after body found along Iowa county road
GREENFIELD, Iowa — Police are investigating after a body was found along a rural road in southwestern Iowa.
The body was found Thursday along the road in rural Adair County, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release. Investigators have not provided details about the discovery or the person found, saying only that the victim was an adult and the death is being investigated as suspicious.
The site where the body was found is about 60 miles southwest of Des Moines.