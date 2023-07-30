This year’s drought has not only stunted crops and made for unattractive lawns; it’s also spurred the proliferation of damaging tree pests.

The spongy moth, formerly known as the gypsy moth, has been able to reproduce at high rates and devastate tree populations throughout southern Wisconsin thanks in large part to the dearth of moisture that has limited the growth of a type of fungus that kills the invasive insect.

