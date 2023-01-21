A spate of bills introduced in the Iowa Senate last week would severely restrict ongoing plans by three companies to build pipelines to transport captured carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in the state.
Five bills introduced by Sen. Jeff Taylor, a Sioux Center Republican, would curtail eminent domain opportunities for hazardous liquid pipeline companies, limit their ability to conduct land surveys and negotiate easements for that land, and require them to identify their investors.
Taylor was among a minority of vocal Republicans to push for more protections in last year’s legislative session for landowners who oppose three projects that would lay about 2,000 miles of pipe across the state.
The only provision that gained traction last year would have delayed the empowerment of eminent domain for the projects until next month. It was not ultimately adopted and would have likely been ineffectual: A final permit hearing for the company furthest along in the process — Summit Carbon Solutions — has not yet been scheduled by state regulators.
But the issue gained new traction during last year’s election cycle.
“In my sixteen years in the Iowa House, I have never heard more concerns from constituents related to a single issue than the CO2 pipeline project currently proposed for our area,” Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, wrote in a letter to state regulators about a week before the election.
Grassley told Iowa Capital Dispatch this month that the pipelines will be a greater priority this session than last year: “What that is exactly, I’m not in a position where I can tell you, but I know the caucus is hearing enough from their constituents.”
Taylor’s bills would have far-reaching consequences for the projects. One would eliminate the use of eminent domain for their construction.
“That, in many ways, is my No. 1 preference because it gives the strongest protection to landowners and does the best job of addressing the constitutional problems with eminent domain for private companies for private profit,” he said.
Taylor said that proposal faces the largest uphill battle in the Legislature.
Another of Taylor’s bills would remove the pipeline companies’ abilities to conduct land surveys without landowner permission.
