Authorities identify man killed in shootout with Iowa officer
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Authorities on Thursday identified a man who was killed in a shootout with an officer outside of a convenience store in eastern Iowa.
Jason James Morales, 45, of Davenport, died from his injuries, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer responded to a call from the store reporting that someone appeared to be tampering with its air conditioning unit outside, Davenport police said.
The officer confronted a man, later identified as Morales, outside the store and found that he had outstanding arrest warrants, police said. A fight between the two ensued, and Morales and the officer exchanged gunfire, police said.
Morales was shot and died at a hospital, police said. The officer was not shot, but sustained minor injuries during the fight. Police have not released the officer’s name.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
MADISON, Wis. — A sheriff’s deputy in northeastern Wisconsin shot and killed a person Wednesday during a traffic stop, state Justice Department officials said.
The incident began around 2:40 p.m. when an Oconto County Sheriff’s deputy responded to multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver on Interstate 41.
The deputy found the vehicle along the side of the interstate in the town of Oconto about 10 minutes later. The deputy saw that the driver was already out of the car and appeared to be injured. While the deputy was tending to the driver a passenger in the vehicle got out and approached the deputy with a knife, Justice Department officials said.
The person refused to comply with the deputy’s commands and the deputy fired. The person was hit and died at the scene, according to the Justice Department.
The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Justice Department is investigating the shooting under a state law that requires outside agencies to investigate officer-involved incidents.
The agency did not release the gender or race of anyone involved in the shooting. Agency spokeswoman Gillian Drummond didn’t immediately return a message on Thursday.
Study: Tourists spent 31% more in Wisconsin in 2021
MADISON, Wis. — A new study has found that tourists spent nearly $13 billion in Wisconsin last year as the state rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that the state Department of Tourism-commissioned study from Tourism Economics found tourism spending jumped 31.1% from 2020.
Every county in the state saw a double-digit increase in direct spending, ranging from 14% more in Rusk County to 54.6% more in Sauk County, which is home to a number of attractions in the Wisconsin Dells area.
The overall impact of tourism in the state last year was $20.9 billion, according to the report.
Tourism officials expect the state this year will eclipse the record marks of $13.6 billion in direct tourism spending and $22.2 billion in overall economic impact. Both of those records were set in 2019.
Coroner IDs hatchet-wielding man shot by police in Chicago suburb
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Coroners have identified a suburban Chicago man who was fatally shot after the man charged a police officer with a hatchet during a traffic stop.
The DuPage County Coroner’s Office identified him as Edward C. Samaan, 28, of Naperville.
The coroner’s office has performed x-rays and an autopsy. The cause and manner of Samaan’s death is still under investigation pending toxicology results, it said.
Samaan was shot last Friday. The officer was conducting a traffic stop at 11 a.m. when an unrelated vehicle pulled up next to the vehicle the officer had pulled over, the Naperville Police Department said. A man exited the second vehicle and charged the officer with a hatchet in his hand, it said.
The officer fired their gun, striking the man, police said. The man, a White male in his 20s, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The officer, a 22-year-veteran of the Naperville Police Department, was not injured.
Police say the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office are conducting an independent investigation into the incident.
