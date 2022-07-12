Highland Park observes moment of silence
HIGHLAND PARK — One week after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven dead, the Chicago suburb of Highland Park held a moment of silence Monday morning to mark the exact time police say the first shot was fired.
More than 100 people gathered and hugged each other in a downtown plaza for a tribute that began at 10:14 a.m. and lasted longer than the planned two minutes. Churches in the community along Lake Michigan north of Chicago tolled their bells seven times.
The event was held not far from the building where a gunman fired dozens of shots from the roof along the parade route. A huge memorial of flowers along with chairs holding photographs of the seven victims is now there.
The tribute came a day after restaurants and small shops in the business district where the shooting occurred and had been blocked off with crime scene tape since the shooting reopened.
Robert E. Crimo III, 21, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.
Northwestern University president steps down
EVANSTON, Ill. — Rebecca Blank, who was named last fall the first female president of Northwestern University, announced Monday she is stepping down after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.
In a news release, the school said that Blank, who concluded her eight-year tenure as chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May, will return to the Madison area for cancer treatment.
“I do not have the words to express to you how disappointed and sad I am to be telling you this,” Blank said in a statement. “I was excited to be joining you at Northwestern, a world-class institution that is near and dear to my heart.”
According the school, President Morton Schapiro will remain at Northwestern until a successor is named.
Being named as Northwestern’s 17th president was to be a homecoming of sorts. An internationally known economist who served as deputy secretary and acting commerce secretary during the Obama administration, Blank was on the faculty in the economics department at the school in Evanston, Ill., from 1989 until 1999 and as director of its Joint Center for Poverty Research.
Suburban Chicago man dies in Lake Michigan
CHESTERTON, Ind. — A 72-year-old suburban Chicago man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.
The Porter County Coroner’s Office said Kirshnaraju Rudraraju of Woodridge, Ill., died Sunday.
Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, conservation officers on patrol at the park responded to the beach area after a lifeguard was notified a man had gone underwater without resurfacing.
After about 15 minutes, lifeguards found the man submerged in about 7 feet of water and 100 feet from the shore.
Rudraraju was transported to a hospital where he died around 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.