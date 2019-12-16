Chicago mayor fires longtime city spokesman
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has fired a longtime city spokesman who worked for three mayors, a city spokeswoman confirmed Sunday.
Bill McCaffrey, who worked at City Hall for about 15 years, most recently served as chief spokesman for the city’s Law Department. Lightfoot’s office said in a statement emailed Sunday that McCaffrey was “fired for cause’’ Friday and declined to give an explanation.
Lightfoot’s office also pushed back against a report in the Chicago Sun-Times, which said the firing came after McCaffrey raised unspecified “ethical concerns.’’ The report cited an unnamed sourced.
City officials called it a false claim.
“The mayor takes all allegations around ethics very seriously, as this has been a cornerstone of her administration. Mr. McCaffrey was terminated for cause,’’ the statement said. “We will not be going into further details, as this is a personnel matter.’’
McCaffrey declined to comment to the Sun-Times.
Iowa transportation director resigns at governor’s request
DES MOINES — The director of the Iowa Department of Transportation announced Friday his resignation after the governor asked him to step down.
Mark Lowe will leave his position effective Jan. 10, according to a resignation letter he submitted to the governor, The Des Moines Register reported.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office confirmed that she requested the resignation.
“Governor Reynolds appreciates Director Mark Lowe’s years of service, and has decided to seek a change in leadership as she continues to build her administration,” said Pat Garrett, spokesman for the governor’s office said in a statement.
Lowe told his staff in an email Friday that Reynolds requested the resignation earlier this week.
“Let me start by assuring you there are no complaints or investigations that preceded this and that should not be a worry for you as a member of the agency,” Lowe wrote.
Lowe’s title is an at-will position, which means he could be dismissed for any reason.
Reynolds appointed Lowe as the department’s director in May 2017 after serving as the agency’s interim director.
Iowa man found responsible for mom’s death sues police
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — An Iowa man who was found responsible for his mother’s death at a civil trial but acquitted at a murder trial is now suing criminal investigators and his father.
Jason Carter, 47, filed a federal lawsuit Thursday accusing investigators for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Marion County Sheriff’s office of conducting a biased and incomplete investigation into his mother’s death. His father, Bill Carter, was also named as a defendant.
Carter’s father, Bill Carter, won a wrongful-death lawsuit against his son in 2017, alleging that Jason fatally shot 68-year-old Shirley Carter in June 2015 to gain access to his parents’ assets. Jason Carter denied the allegation, but he was ordered to pay $10 million to his mother’s estate.
In March a jury found Jason Carter not guilty of the murder charge.
Shirley Carter, 68, was found dead in the rural Lacona home she shared with Bill Carter on June 19, 2015. Bill Carter said he found his wife’s body in the kitchen with two gunshot wounds. Jason Carter was at home with his mother when Bill Carter arrived.
A Marion County judge upheld the civil verdict against Jason Carter in June despite the outcome of the criminal trial.
Jason Carter’s lawsuit says investigators didn’t thoroughly check out other leads while pursuing him as a suspect. Carter also said he had an alibi that should have disqualified him from being a suspect. The lawsuit also claims she was dead “well before” he found her.
Decomposed body identified as 39-year-old Milwaukee man
MILWAUKEE — The decomposed body found by a group of teenagers in West Allis has been identified by police.
The Journal Sentinel reports authorities identified the body as 39-year-old Robert Kruczkowski, of Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office earlier said that an autopsy did not show any evidence of injury, but the cause of death is pending further analysis.
Authorities said the body was found in a wooded area on Dec. 7. Three youths came upon it and alerted an adult, who contacted police.
Police said the death remains under investigation.
Milwaukee officer, four others injured after police chase
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was injured along with four other people after a car chase ended in a crash Friday night, authorities said.
A marked police squad tried to stop a reckless driver when the driver fled, starting the pursuit, police said. The chase ended when the suspect crashed the car at an intersection at about 8 p.m. Friday, according to police.
WTMJ-TV reported that four people in the suspect’s car were injured, but they’re expected to survive. The officer who was hurt suffered a minor injury that was treated at a hospital.