Reported infections of COVID-19 dip in Iowa
Coronavirus infections reported by Iowa health officials in a weekly Wednesday update were about 15% fewer than what were reported one week ago.
Yet, the number of people who have COVID-19 and are receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals was slightly higher than last week, according to federal data.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 4,176 new cases on Wednesday. For the past month, the number of cases confirmed by the state each week hovered near 5,000.
That data does not include the results of at-home rapid tests, which are not documented by the state.
Hospitalizations on Wednesday totaled 270 — five more than last week, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. Of those, 25 were under intensive care — an increase of four from a week ago.
IDPH reported 28 new deaths among infected people, although it’s unclear when those deaths occurred. Total deaths for the state are now 9,968 since the start of the pandemic.
BAY CITY, Wis. — Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City. The victims have not been identified.
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A 58-year-old Illinois man who spent nearly half of his life behind bars after being found guilty of killing his ex-wife walked out of a prison Tuesday after a judge vacated his conviction.
Herman Williams, of Gurnee, was freed from the downstate Sheridan Correctional Center following nearly 29 years of incarceration after Lake County Judge Mark Levitt threw out his conviction for killing Penny Williams, whose body was found in a Waukegan pond on Sept. 26, 1993.
The Navy veteran’s exoneration came after work by his attorneys affiliated with the Illinois Innocence Project and then confirmed and acknowledged by the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.
Innocence Project attorneys Lauren Kaeseberg and Vanessa Potkin argued Williams’ 1994 conviction was based on scientifically unsupported testimony regarding his ex-wife’s time of death.
